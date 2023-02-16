AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic City 50, Middle Township 37

Audubon 59, Camden Academy Charter 28

Belleville 37, Lacordaire 7

Bloomfield 36, Clifton 27

Bordentown 49, Penn Tech 19

Camden Catholic 72, Sterling 36

Cranford 58, Rahway 26

Delsea 50, Kingsway 42

Doane Academy 53, Riverside 31

Emerson 30, Rutherford 22

Ewing 68, Notre Dame 30

Glassboro 28, Pitman 23

Glen Ridge 47, Montclair Kimberley 15

Hackettstown 55, St. Elizabeth 52

Highland 45, Wildwood 39

Hightstown 68, Pennington 57

Holmdel 54, Middletown South 40

Hun 65, Peddie 24

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Mt. St. Dominic 26

Indian Hills 39, Parsippany 32

J.P. Stevens 53, Woodbridge Academy 12

Jackson Liberty 39, Lacey 36

Lenape 46, Delran 26

Lenape Valley 54, Morris Hills 46

Mainland Regional 46, Wildwood Catholic 30

Matawan 34, Henry Hudson 29

Medford Tech 63, Maple Shade 41

Millville 45, Hammonton 44

Montville 54, Jefferson 38

Moorestown 59, Holy Cross Prep 31

Morris Catholic 70, Hanover Park 20

New Providence 48, Roselle Catholic 44

North Brunswick 66, Carteret 29

Northern Burlington 53, Nottingham 26

Oak Knoll 48, Johnson 28

Pequannock 48, Morristown 40

Perth Amboy Tech 49, Timothy Christian 43

Piscataway Tech 55, Warren Tech 23

Point Pleasant Beach 54, Steinert 41

    • Randolph 38, Mahwah 29

    Randolph 38, West Morris 29

    Red Bank Catholic 44, Manasquan 38

    Saddle River Day 42, Immaculate Heart 37

    Salem 48, Cumberland Regional 39

    Sparta 48, Morristown 40

    St. John Vianney 83, St. Rose 40

    St. Vincent 36, American History 35

    Stuart Country Day 40, Hamilton West 31

    Trenton Catholic 57, Robbinsville 34

    Triton 41, Schalick 40

    University 66, Mt. St. Dominic 26

    Washington Township 60, Clayton 33

    Whippany Park 47, Millburn 21

    Williamstown 49, Gloucester Catholic 40

    Wood-Ridge 39, Elmwood Park 33

    ___

