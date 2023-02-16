Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic City 50, Middle Township 37
Audubon 59, Camden Academy Charter 28
Belleville 37, Lacordaire 7
Bloomfield 36, Clifton 27
Bordentown 49, Penn Tech 19
Camden Catholic 72, Sterling 36
Cranford 58, Rahway 26
Delsea 50, Kingsway 42
Doane Academy 53, Riverside 31
Emerson 30, Rutherford 22
Ewing 68, Notre Dame 30
Glassboro 28, Pitman 23
Glen Ridge 47, Montclair Kimberley 15
Hackettstown 55, St. Elizabeth 52
Highland 45, Wildwood 39
Hightstown 68, Pennington 57
Holmdel 54, Middletown South 40
Hun 65, Peddie 24
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Mt. St. Dominic 26
Indian Hills 39, Parsippany 32
J.P. Stevens 53, Woodbridge Academy 12
Jackson Liberty 39, Lacey 36
Lenape 46, Delran 26
Lenape Valley 54, Morris Hills 46
Mainland Regional 46, Wildwood Catholic 30
Matawan 34, Henry Hudson 29
Medford Tech 63, Maple Shade 41
Millville 45, Hammonton 44
Montville 54, Jefferson 38
Moorestown 59, Holy Cross Prep 31
Morris Catholic 70, Hanover Park 20
New Providence 48, Roselle Catholic 44
North Brunswick 66, Carteret 29
Northern Burlington 53, Nottingham 26
Oak Knoll 48, Johnson 28
Pequannock 48, Morristown 40
Perth Amboy Tech 49, Timothy Christian 43
Piscataway Tech 55, Warren Tech 23
Point Pleasant Beach 54, Steinert 41
Randolph 38, Mahwah 29
Randolph 38, West Morris 29
Red Bank Catholic 44, Manasquan 38
Saddle River Day 42, Immaculate Heart 37
Salem 48, Cumberland Regional 39
Sparta 48, Morristown 40
St. John Vianney 83, St. Rose 40
St. Vincent 36, American History 35
Stuart Country Day 40, Hamilton West 31
Trenton Catholic 57, Robbinsville 34
Triton 41, Schalick 40
University 66, Mt. St. Dominic 26
Washington Township 60, Clayton 33
Whippany Park 47, Millburn 21
Williamstown 49, Gloucester Catholic 40
Wood-Ridge 39, Elmwood Park 33
