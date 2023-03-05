AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Bedford 61, Trenton 30

Coldwater 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 32

Dearborn Fordson 46, Dearborn 32

Detroit Renaissance 69, Detroit Mumford 44

Farmington Hills Mercy 59, North Farmington 23

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45, Saginaw Heritage 30

Holt 63, Jackson Northwest 45

Howell 49, Hartland 35

Kalamazoo Central 45, Stevensville Lakeshore 26

Macomb Dakota 40, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

Midland Dow 56, Mount Pleasant 46

Novi 54, South Lyon East 48

Riverview 64, Allen Park 47

Rochester 44, Utica Eisenhower 33

Salem 44, Canton 33

Saline 47, Belleville 42

Utica Ford 52, Utica 28

Division 2=

Chelsea 70, St. Catherine 41

Dearborn Divine Child 66, Detroit Voyageur 13

Detroit Country Day 74, Notre Dame Prep 24

Edison PSA 62, Detroit University Prep 22

Freeland 57, Saginaw Arthur Hill 43

Goodrich 54, Lake Fenton 53

Ida 48, Airport 42

Lansing Catholic 54, Haslett 42

Marysville 54, St. Clair 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivet 48, Vicksburg 33

Owosso 34, Durand 29

Tecumseh 51, Parma Western 35

Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 31

Warren Regina 49, Macomb Lutheran North 42

Yale 45, Caro 40

Division 3=

Blissfield 49, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 31

Brooklyn Columbia Central 53, Sand Creek 30

Buchanan 67, Niles Brandywine 57

Sports

  • Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints

  • AP source: Raiders place franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

  • MLB shift limits raising batter spirits and averages so far

  • NFL combine a TV spectacle, moneymaker; value under scrutiny

    • Cass City 45, Reese 30

    Dansville 47, Laingsburg 28

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 72, Detroit Central 30

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 58, Mount Clemens 27

    Hanover-Horton 52, Homer 42

    Hemlock 54, Sanford-Meridian 45

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 51, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42

    New Lothrop 43, Millington 41

    Ovid-Elsie 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 36

    Sandusky 49, Memphis 25

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 54, Plymouth Christian 32

    Division 4=

    Athens 56, Litchfield 35

    Colon 42, Mendon 26

    Fowler 40, Portland St. Patrick 35

    Hillsdale Academy 43, Jackson Christian 34

    Kingston 55, Marlette 30

    Lenawee Christian 51, Morenci 43

    Summerfield 67, Britton-Deerfield 45

    Ubly 33, Deckerville 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.