Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Bedford 61, Trenton 30
Coldwater 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 32
Dearborn Fordson 46, Dearborn 32
Detroit Renaissance 69, Detroit Mumford 44
Farmington Hills Mercy 59, North Farmington 23
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45, Saginaw Heritage 30
Holt 63, Jackson Northwest 45
Howell 49, Hartland 35
Kalamazoo Central 45, Stevensville Lakeshore 26
Macomb Dakota 40, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39
Midland Dow 56, Mount Pleasant 46
Novi 54, South Lyon East 48
Riverview 64, Allen Park 47
Rochester 44, Utica Eisenhower 33
Salem 44, Canton 33
Saline 47, Belleville 42
Utica Ford 52, Utica 28
Division 2=
Chelsea 70, St. Catherine 41
Dearborn Divine Child 66, Detroit Voyageur 13
Detroit Country Day 74, Notre Dame Prep 24
Edison PSA 62, Detroit University Prep 22
Freeland 57, Saginaw Arthur Hill 43
Goodrich 54, Lake Fenton 53
Ida 48, Airport 42
Lansing Catholic 54, Haslett 42
Marysville 54, St. Clair 42
Olivet 48, Vicksburg 33
Owosso 34, Durand 29
Tecumseh 51, Parma Western 35
Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 31
Warren Regina 49, Macomb Lutheran North 42
Yale 45, Caro 40
Division 3=
Blissfield 49, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 31
Brooklyn Columbia Central 53, Sand Creek 30
Buchanan 67, Niles Brandywine 57
Cass City 45, Reese 30
Dansville 47, Laingsburg 28
Gabriel Richard Catholic 72, Detroit Central 30
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 58, Mount Clemens 27
Hanover-Horton 52, Homer 42
Hemlock 54, Sanford-Meridian 45
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 51, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42
New Lothrop 43, Millington 41
Ovid-Elsie 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 36
Sandusky 49, Memphis 25
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 54, Plymouth Christian 32
Division 4=
Athens 56, Litchfield 35
Colon 42, Mendon 26
Fowler 40, Portland St. Patrick 35
Hillsdale Academy 43, Jackson Christian 34
Kingston 55, Marlette 30
Lenawee Christian 51, Morenci 43
Summerfield 67, Britton-Deerfield 45
Ubly 33, Deckerville 25
