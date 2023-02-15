AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 41, Wichita Collegiate 12

Anderson County 55, Wellsville 21

Andover 59, Andover Central 45

Arkansas City 38, Maize 29

Atchison County 82, McLouth 48

Axtell 49, Troy 46

Basehor-Linwood 58, KC Turner 17

Bennington 46, Ell-Saline 38

Berean Academy 46, Elyria Christian 18

Bluestem 49, Humboldt 48

Burlingame 51, Mission Valley 37

Canton-Galva 63, Central Christian 17

Central Plains 53, Ness City 34

Centralia 66, Blue Valley 47

Chanute 29, Pittsburg 22

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 41

Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 53

Clearwater 55, El Dorado 27

Clifton-Clyde 56, Valley Heights 39

Colby 48, Scott City 47

Conway Springs 53, Wichita Trinity 28

Derby 77, Wichita Campus 15

Ellsworth 42, Southeast Saline 33

Emporia 40, Manhattan 34

Fairfield 39, South Barber 19

Garden Plain 49, Douglass 29

Goddard-Eisenhower 54, Valley Center 28

Greeley County 50, Weskan 41

Halstead 49, Lyons 32

Hanover 59, Washington County 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Hays 52, Abilene 23

Herington 43, Solomon 32

Heritage Christian 38, KC Bishop Ward 26

Hesston 50, Haven 45

Highland Park 65, Atchison 51

Hill City 31, Logan/Palco 20

Hillsboro 39, Nickerson 24

Hugoton 57, Ulysses 20

Hume, Mo. 56, Pleasanton 20

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 43, 2OT

Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Burrton 35

Sports

  • Eagles coordinators' consolation prize: head coaching jobs

  • Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger

  • NASCAR 75: Car evolution includes stock, wings, safety. EV?

  • Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT for 11th straight win

    • Iola 47, Osawatomie 17

    KC Wyandotte 50, KC Sumner 46

    Kingman 57, Chaparral 56

    Lakeside 55, Wilson 40

    Lawrence 32, Olathe North 31

    Lincoln 29, Thunder Ridge 27

    Little River 55, Spearville 46

    Louisburg 38, Eudora 34

    Madison/Hamilton 56, Chase County 44

    Marais des Cygnes Valley 63, West Franklin 48

    Marion 53, Hutchinson Trinity 48

    McPherson 49, Buhler 31

    Minneapolis 56, Republic County 34

    Mulvane 43, Winfield 36

    Northern Valley 59, Cheylin 12

    Norton 68, Trego 51

    Norwich 43, Pratt Skyline 27

    Olathe Northwest 49, SM North 32

    Ottawa 47, Paola 33

    Pawnee Heights 54, La Crosse 48

    Phillipsburg 64, Concordia 38

    Quinter 43, Oakley 35

    Remington 46, Inman 40

    Riley County 46, Council Grove 22

    Rock Hills 40, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 7

    Rural Vista 41, Hartford 36

    SM East 61, Lawrence Free State 13

    SVHE 42, Reno County 28

    Salina Central 45, Goddard 38

    Salina Sacred Heart 49, Beloit 39

    Salina South 36, Newton 31

    Smoky Valley 44, Pratt 40

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Pike Valley 26

    St. Mary’s 46, Osage City 42

    Sylvan-Lucas 54, Osborne 48

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tescott 42, Natoma 37

    Wallace County 32, Syracuse 25

    Wamego 52, Clay Center 23

    Washburn Rural 55, Topeka 42

    Wellington 65, Rose Hill 25

    West Elk 40, Flinthills 28

    Wichita Classical 35, Goessel 33

    Wichita County 51, Stanton County 45

    Wichita South 61, Wichita Northwest 41

    Wichita Southeast 51, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38

    Wichita Sunrise 47, Wichita Home School 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.