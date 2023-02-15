Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 41, Wichita Collegiate 12
Anderson County 55, Wellsville 21
Andover 59, Andover Central 45
Arkansas City 38, Maize 29
Atchison County 82, McLouth 48
Axtell 49, Troy 46
Basehor-Linwood 58, KC Turner 17
Bennington 46, Ell-Saline 38
Berean Academy 46, Elyria Christian 18
Bluestem 49, Humboldt 48
Burlingame 51, Mission Valley 37
Canton-Galva 63, Central Christian 17
Central Plains 53, Ness City 34
Centralia 66, Blue Valley 47
Chanute 29, Pittsburg 22
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 41
Cherryvale 60, Fredonia 53
Clearwater 55, El Dorado 27
Clifton-Clyde 56, Valley Heights 39
Colby 48, Scott City 47
Conway Springs 53, Wichita Trinity 28
Derby 77, Wichita Campus 15
Ellsworth 42, Southeast Saline 33
Emporia 40, Manhattan 34
Fairfield 39, South Barber 19
Garden Plain 49, Douglass 29
Goddard-Eisenhower 54, Valley Center 28
Greeley County 50, Weskan 41
Halstead 49, Lyons 32
Hanover 59, Washington County 25
Hays 52, Abilene 23
Herington 43, Solomon 32
Heritage Christian 38, KC Bishop Ward 26
Hesston 50, Haven 45
Highland Park 65, Atchison 51
Hill City 31, Logan/Palco 20
Hillsboro 39, Nickerson 24
Hugoton 57, Ulysses 20
Hume, Mo. 56, Pleasanton 20
Hutchinson 47, Maize South 43, 2OT
Hutchinson Central Christian 61, Burrton 35
Iola 47, Osawatomie 17
KC Wyandotte 50, KC Sumner 46
Kingman 57, Chaparral 56
Lakeside 55, Wilson 40
Lawrence 32, Olathe North 31
Lincoln 29, Thunder Ridge 27
Little River 55, Spearville 46
Louisburg 38, Eudora 34
Madison/Hamilton 56, Chase County 44
Marais des Cygnes Valley 63, West Franklin 48
Marion 53, Hutchinson Trinity 48
McPherson 49, Buhler 31
Minneapolis 56, Republic County 34
Mulvane 43, Winfield 36
Northern Valley 59, Cheylin 12
Norton 68, Trego 51
Norwich 43, Pratt Skyline 27
Olathe Northwest 49, SM North 32
Ottawa 47, Paola 33
Pawnee Heights 54, La Crosse 48
Phillipsburg 64, Concordia 38
Quinter 43, Oakley 35
Remington 46, Inman 40
Riley County 46, Council Grove 22
Rock Hills 40, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 7
Rural Vista 41, Hartford 36
SM East 61, Lawrence Free State 13
SVHE 42, Reno County 28
Salina Central 45, Goddard 38
Salina Sacred Heart 49, Beloit 39
Salina South 36, Newton 31
Smoky Valley 44, Pratt 40
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Pike Valley 26
St. Mary’s 46, Osage City 42
Sylvan-Lucas 54, Osborne 48
Tescott 42, Natoma 37
Wallace County 32, Syracuse 25
Wamego 52, Clay Center 23
Washburn Rural 55, Topeka 42
Wellington 65, Rose Hill 25
West Elk 40, Flinthills 28
Wichita Classical 35, Goessel 33
Wichita County 51, Stanton County 45
Wichita South 61, Wichita Northwest 41
Wichita Southeast 51, Kapaun Mount Carmel 38
Wichita Sunrise 47, Wichita Home School 38
