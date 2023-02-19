AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 47, Grandview 43

Banning Lewis Prep 43, Rye 20

Cherry Creek 57, Cherokee Trail 47

Coal Ridge 57, Steamboat Springs 14

Crested Butte 38, South Park 22

Delta 64, Summit 32

Denver West 62, Far Northeast 27

Durango 48, FMHS 41

Eagle Valley 58, Conifer 19

Elizabeth 56, Sand Creek 43

Fountain Valley School 48, Calhan 34

Hanover 42, Antonito 16

J.K. Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 46

Kiowa 43, Arickaree High School 33

Moffat County 64, Rifle High School 30

Monte Vista 42, Trinidad 26

North Fork 39, Meeker 31

North Park 46, West Grand 42

Otis 35, Genoa-Hugo 27

Overland 65, Smoky Hill 43

Peak to Peak 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 22

Peyton 48, Yuma 35

Plateau Valley 43, Hayden 42

Rangeview 48, Regis Groff 42

Sargent 46, Custer County 44

Simla 52, Kit Carson 51

Stratton 60, Idalia 49

Walsh 56, Primero 40

Westminster 69, Denver North 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.