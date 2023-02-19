Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 47, Grandview 43
Banning Lewis Prep 43, Rye 20
Cherry Creek 57, Cherokee Trail 47
Coal Ridge 57, Steamboat Springs 14
Crested Butte 38, South Park 22
Delta 64, Summit 32
Denver West 62, Far Northeast 27
Durango 48, FMHS 41
Eagle Valley 58, Conifer 19
Elizabeth 56, Sand Creek 43
Fountain Valley School 48, Calhan 34
Hanover 42, Antonito 16
J.K. Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 46
Kiowa 43, Arickaree High School 33
Moffat County 64, Rifle High School 30
Monte Vista 42, Trinidad 26
North Fork 39, Meeker 31
North Park 46, West Grand 42
Otis 35, Genoa-Hugo 27
Overland 65, Smoky Hill 43
Peak to Peak 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 22
Peyton 48, Yuma 35
Plateau Valley 43, Hayden 42
Rangeview 48, Regis Groff 42
Sargent 46, Custer County 44
Simla 52, Kit Carson 51
Stratton 60, Idalia 49
Walsh 56, Primero 40
Westminster 69, Denver North 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/