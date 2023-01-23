Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4 2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2 3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5 4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1 5. Germantown 16-5 57 3 6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7 7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR (tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9 9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR 10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2 2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3 3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1 4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5 5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4 6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7 7. Melrose 14-5 44 6 8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9 9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR 10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving 12 or more points:

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1 2. Fairview 17-2 107 2 3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3 4. Douglass 13-6 63 5 5. Kingston 14-3 62 6 6. Cascade 17-4 58 7 7. Milan 15-5 56 4 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8 9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10 10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2 3. Richland 16-3 100 3 4. Hampton 16-5 85 5 5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8 6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4 7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7 8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6 9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10 10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1 2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2 3. MBA 15-3 93 3 4. CBHS 16-4 89 4 5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2 3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5 4. King's Academy 18-4 92 3 5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.