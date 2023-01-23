Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Independence (2)
|20-3
|118
|4
|2. Bartlett (10)
|18-7
|112
|2
|3. Hillsboro (1)
|16-3
|106
|5
|4. William Blount (1)
|20-4
|95
|1
|5. Germantown
|16-5
|57
|3
|6. Hardin Valley
|18-4
|50
|7
|7. Oak Ridge
|16-3
|37
|NR
|(tie) Cleveland
|17-5
|37
|9
|9. Bradley Central
|14-3
|30
|NR
|10. Gallatin
|17-4
|29
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Crockett County (8)
|19-2
|117
|2
|2. Haywood County
|18-4
|98
|3
|3. Livingston Academy (2)
|18-2
|96
|1
|4. Stone Memorial (1)
|17-3
|89
|5
|5. Lawrence County
|19-3
|84
|4
|6. Fulton (2)
|18-5
|73
|7
|7. Melrose
|14-5
|44
|6
|8. Fayette Ware
|18-6
|40
|9
|9. Dyer County
|15-4
|20
|NR
|10. Tennessee
|17-6
|15
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (13)
|18-0
|130
|1
|2. Fairview
|17-2
|107
|2
|3. Chuckey-Doak
|19-3
|83
|3
|4. Douglass
|13-6
|63
|5
|5. Kingston
|14-3
|62
|6
|6. Cascade
|17-4
|58
|7
|7. Milan
|15-5
|56
|4
|8. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|15-4
|34
|8
|9. Tyner Academy
|11-5
|28
|T10
|10. Gibson County
|14-6
|23
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (13)
|14-1
|130
|1
|2. Clay County
|16-3
|117
|2
|3. Richland
|16-3
|100
|3
|4. Hampton
|16-5
|85
|5
|5. McKenzie
|11-3
|68
|8
|6. East Robertson
|14-4
|66
|4
|7. Gordonsville
|15-5
|49
|7
|8. Eagleville
|14-7
|21
|6
|9. Pickett County
|12-8
|16
|10
|10. Chattanooga Preparatory
|17-7
|15
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (9)
|23-2
|123
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy (4)
|16-2
|119
|2
|3. MBA
|15-3
|93
|3
|4. CBHS
|16-4
|89
|4
|5. Knoxville Webb
|17-6
|41
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (10)
|18-1
|127
|1
|2. Boyd Buchanan (1)
|20-3
|110
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|18-2
|100
|5
|4. King's Academy
|18-4
|92
|3
|5. Clarksville Academy
|16-4
|52
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤