Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

By The Associated PressJanuary 23, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Independence (2) 20-3 118 4
2. Bartlett (10) 18-7 112 2
3. Hillsboro (1) 16-3 106 5
4. William Blount (1) 20-4 95 1
5. Germantown 16-5 57 3
6. Hardin Valley 18-4 50 7
7. Oak Ridge 16-3 37 NR
(tie) Cleveland 17-5 37 9
9. Bradley Central 14-3 30 NR
10. Gallatin 17-4 29 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Crockett County (8) 19-2 117 2
2. Haywood County 18-4 98 3
3. Livingston Academy (2) 18-2 96 1
4. Stone Memorial (1) 17-3 89 5
5. Lawrence County 19-3 84 4
6. Fulton (2) 18-5 73 7
7. Melrose 14-5 44 6
8. Fayette Ware 18-6 40 9
9. Dyer County 15-4 20 NR
10. Tennessee 17-6 15 10
Others receiving 12 or more points:

Tennessee

    • Division I - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. East Nashville (13) 18-0 130 1
    2. Fairview 17-2 107 2
    3. Chuckey-Doak 19-3 83 3
    4. Douglass 13-6 63 5
    5. Kingston 14-3 62 6
    6. Cascade 17-4 58 7
    7. Milan 15-5 56 4
    8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 34 8
    9. Tyner Academy 11-5 28 T10
    10. Gibson County 14-6 23 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1
    2. Clay County 16-3 117 2
    3. Richland 16-3 100 3
    4. Hampton 16-5 85 5
    5. McKenzie 11-3 68 8
    6. East Robertson 14-4 66 4
    7. Gordonsville 15-5 49 7
    8. Eagleville 14-7 21 6
    9. Pickett County 12-8 16 10
    10. Chattanooga Preparatory 17-7 15 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Frank Hughes 14. Santa Fe 13.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Briarcrest (9) 23-2 123 1
    2. Brentwood Academy (4) 16-2 119 2
    3. MBA 15-3 93 3
    4. CBHS 16-4 89 4
    5. Knoxville Webb 17-6 41 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Christ Presbyterian Academy 24.

    Division II - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Goodpasture (10) 18-1 127 1
    2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 20-3 110 2
    3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 18-2 100 5
    4. King's Academy 18-4 92 3
    5. Clarksville Academy 16-4 52 NR

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 26.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
