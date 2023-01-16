AP NEWS
Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

By The Associated PressJanuary 16, 2023 GMT

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. William Blount (1) 19-3 74 4
2. Bartlett (6) 15-6 68 1
3. Germantown (1) 16-3 66 5
4. Independence (1) 18-3 60 6
5. Hillsboro 14-3 54 2
6. Memphis East (1) 15-5 44 8
7. Hardin Valley 17-3 43 NR
8. Gallatin 15-2 42 9
9. Cleveland 16-4 38 3
10. Whitehaven 11-4 37 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Livingston Academy (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Crockett County 17-2 75 4
3. Haywood County 16-4 71 2
4. Lawrence County 17-3 68 3
5. Stone Memorial 15-3 48 5
6. Melrose 13-4 40 7
7. Fulton 15-5 36 6
8. Obion County 16-2 32 10
9. Fayette Ware 16-6 28 8
10. Tennessee 15-5 20 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. East Nashville (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Fairview 15-2 86 2
3. Chuckey-Doak 17-2 77 4
4. Milan 14-4 52 3
5. Douglass 11-5 47 7
6. Kingston 11-3 39 6
7. Cascade 14-4 37 8
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-3 25 5
9. Cheatham County 15-6 21 9
10. Tyner Academy 10-4 20 NR
(tie) Power Center High School 12-8 20 10

    • Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.

    Division I - Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Middleton (9) 12-1 99 1
    2. Clay County (1) 14-3 91 2
    3. Richland 14-3 74 3
    4. East Robertson 13-3 66 5
    5. Hampton 13-5 58 4
    6. Eagleville 14-5 43 6
    7. Gordonsville 14-4 42 8
    8. McKenzie 9-3 40 7
    9. North Greene 13-7 15 10
    10. Pickett County 11-7 12 9

    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    Division II - Class 2A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. Briarcrest (10) 22-1 100 1
    2. Brentwood Academy 14-2 83 2
    3. MBA 14-2 75 4
    4. CBHS 14-4 57 3
    5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 14-5 45 5

    Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.

    Class Division II - Class 1A
    Record Pts Prv
    1. Goodpasture (7) 16-1 97 1
    2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 18-3 85 2
    3. King's Academy 16-4 76 5
    4. Davidson Academy 15-3 61 3
    5. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 15-2 49 4
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

    ———
    All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.¤
