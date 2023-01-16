Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. William Blount (1)
|19-3
|74
|4
|2. Bartlett (6)
|15-6
|68
|1
|3. Germantown (1)
|16-3
|66
|5
|4. Independence (1)
|18-3
|60
|6
|5. Hillsboro
|14-3
|54
|2
|6. Memphis East (1)
|15-5
|44
|8
|7. Hardin Valley
|17-3
|43
|NR
|8. Gallatin
|15-2
|42
|9
|9. Cleveland
|16-4
|38
|3
|10. Whitehaven
|11-4
|37
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Livingston Academy (10)
|17-0
|100
|1
|2. Crockett County
|17-2
|75
|4
|3. Haywood County
|16-4
|71
|2
|4. Lawrence County
|17-3
|68
|3
|5. Stone Memorial
|15-3
|48
|5
|6. Melrose
|13-4
|40
|7
|7. Fulton
|15-5
|36
|6
|8. Obion County
|16-2
|32
|10
|9. Fayette Ware
|16-6
|28
|8
|10. Tennessee
|15-5
|20
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Fairview
|15-2
|86
|2
|3. Chuckey-Doak
|17-2
|77
|4
|4. Milan
|14-4
|52
|3
|5. Douglass
|11-5
|47
|7
|6. Kingston
|11-3
|39
|6
|7. Cascade
|14-4
|37
|8
|8. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|14-3
|25
|5
|9. Cheatham County
|15-6
|21
|9
|10. Tyner Academy
|10-4
|20
|NR
|(tie) Power Center High School
|12-8
|20
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (9)
|12-1
|99
|1
|2. Clay County (1)
|14-3
|91
|2
|3. Richland
|14-3
|74
|3
|4. East Robertson
|13-3
|66
|5
|5. Hampton
|13-5
|58
|4
|6. Eagleville
|14-5
|43
|6
|7. Gordonsville
|14-4
|42
|8
|8. McKenzie
|9-3
|40
|7
|9. North Greene
|13-7
|15
|10
|10. Pickett County
|11-7
|12
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (10)
|22-1
|100
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy
|14-2
|83
|2
|3. MBA
|14-2
|75
|4
|4. CBHS
|14-4
|57
|3
|5. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|14-5
|45
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.
|Class Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (7)
|16-1
|97
|1
|2. Boyd Buchanan (1)
|18-3
|85
|2
|3. King's Academy
|16-4
|76
|5
|4. Davidson Academy
|15-3
|61
|3
|5. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|15-2
|49
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville;
|The
|Williamson
|Herald,
|Franklin;
|Johnson
|City
|Press,
|Johnson
|City;
|Union
|City
|Daily
|Messenger,
|Union
|City;
|WCMT,
|Martin;
|The
|Mirror-Exchange,
|Milan.¤