Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. William Blount (1) 19-3 74 4 2. Bartlett (6) 15-6 68 1 3. Germantown (1) 16-3 66 5 4. Independence (1) 18-3 60 6 5. Hillsboro 14-3 54 2 6. Memphis East (1) 15-5 44 8 7. Hardin Valley 17-3 43 NR 8. Gallatin 15-2 42 9 9. Cleveland 16-4 38 3 10. Whitehaven 11-4 37 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Livingston Academy (10) 17-0 100 1 2. Crockett County 17-2 75 4 3. Haywood County 16-4 71 2 4. Lawrence County 17-3 68 3 5. Stone Memorial 15-3 48 5 6. Melrose 13-4 40 7 7. Fulton 15-5 36 6 8. Obion County 16-2 32 10 9. Fayette Ware 16-6 28 8 10. Tennessee 15-5 20 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (10) 16-0 100 1 2. Fairview 15-2 86 2 3. Chuckey-Doak 17-2 77 4 4. Milan 14-4 52 3 5. Douglass 11-5 47 7 6. Kingston 11-3 39 6 7. Cascade 14-4 37 8 8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-3 25 5 9. Cheatham County 15-6 21 9 10. Tyner Academy 10-4 20 NR (tie) Power Center High School 12-8 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (9) 12-1 99 1 2. Clay County (1) 14-3 91 2 3. Richland 14-3 74 3 4. East Robertson 13-3 66 5 5. Hampton 13-5 58 4 6. Eagleville 14-5 43 6 7. Gordonsville 14-4 42 8 8. McKenzie 9-3 40 7 9. North Greene 13-7 15 10 10. Pickett County 11-7 12 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (10) 22-1 100 1 2. Brentwood Academy 14-2 83 2 3. MBA 14-2 75 4 4. CBHS 14-4 57 3 5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 14-5 45 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.

Class Division II - Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (7) 16-1 97 1 2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 18-3 85 2 3. King's Academy 16-4 76 5 4. Davidson Academy 15-3 61 3 5. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 15-2 49 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.