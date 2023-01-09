Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts 1. Bartlett (7) 13-5 76 2. Hillsboro (1) 14-1 61 3. Cleveland 14-3 53 4. William Blount (1) 17-2 52 5. Germantown 14-3 45 6. Independence 16-3 42 7. Whitehaven 11-2 40 8. Memphis East 13-5 34 9. Gallatin 15-2 23 10. Franklin 14-3 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts 1. Livingston Academy (5) 15-0 84 2. Haywood County (1) 15-3 64 3. Lawrence County (2) 16-2 57 4. Crockett County 15-2 50 5. Stone Memorial 14-2 49 6. Fulton (1) 13-4 44 7. Melrose 11-4 32 8. Fayette Ware 14-6 26 9. Tennessee 14-4 25 10. Obion County 15-2 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts 1. East Nashville (9) 13-0 90 2. Fairview 13-2 68 3. Milan 13-3 59 4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2 57 5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3 44 6. Kingston 10-2 41 7. Douglass 10-8 29 8. Cascade 13-4 27 9. Cheatham County 14-5 25 10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts 1. Middleton (5) 10-1 78 2. Clay County (3) 12-3 75 3. Richland 12-3 59 4. Hampton 11-5 56 5. East Robertson (1) 11-3 55 6. Eagleville 13-4 45 7. McKenzie 7-3 43 8. Gordonsville 13-4 24 9. Pickett County 10-6 19 10. North Greene 12-6 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts 1. Briarcrest (8) 21-1 89 2. Brentwood Academy (1) 11-2 70 3. CBHS 14-3 69 4. MBA 11-2 42 4. Christ Presbyterian Academy 13-4 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts 1. Goodpasture (4) 13-1 85 2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 15-2 78 3. Davidson Academy 13-2 55 4. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 12-2 52 5. King's Academy 14-4 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.