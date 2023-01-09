Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|1. Bartlett (7)
|13-5
|76
|2. Hillsboro (1)
|14-1
|61
|3. Cleveland
|14-3
|53
|4. William Blount (1)
|17-2
|52
|5. Germantown
|14-3
|45
|6. Independence
|16-3
|42
|7. Whitehaven
|11-2
|40
|8. Memphis East
|13-5
|34
|9. Gallatin
|15-2
|23
|10. Franklin
|14-3
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Livingston Academy (5)
|15-0
|84
|2. Haywood County (1)
|15-3
|64
|3. Lawrence County (2)
|16-2
|57
|4. Crockett County
|15-2
|50
|5. Stone Memorial
|14-2
|49
|6. Fulton (1)
|13-4
|44
|7. Melrose
|11-4
|32
|8. Fayette Ware
|14-6
|26
|9. Tennessee
|14-4
|25
|10. Obion County
|15-2
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 14. Upperman 13. Unicoi County 12.
|Record
|Pts
|1. East Nashville (9)
|13-0
|90
|2. Fairview
|13-2
|68
|3. Milan
|13-3
|59
|4. Chuckey-Doak
|15-2
|57
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|13-3
|44
|6. Kingston
|10-2
|41
|7. Douglass
|10-8
|29
|8. Cascade
|13-4
|27
|9. Cheatham County
|14-5
|25
|10. Power Center Academy High School
|10-8
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Middleton (5)
|10-1
|78
|2. Clay County (3)
|12-3
|75
|3. Richland
|12-3
|59
|4. Hampton
|11-5
|56
|5. East Robertson (1)
|11-3
|55
|6. Eagleville
|13-4
|45
|7. McKenzie
|7-3
|43
|8. Gordonsville
|13-4
|24
|9. Pickett County
|10-6
|19
|10. North Greene
|12-6
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Briarcrest (8)
|21-1
|89
|2. Brentwood Academy (1)
|11-2
|70
|3. CBHS
|14-3
|69
|4. MBA
|11-2
|42
|4. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|13-4
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 21. Ensworth 12.
|Record
|Pts
|1. Goodpasture (4)
|13-1
|85
|2. Boyd Buchanan (3)
|15-2
|78
|3. Davidson Academy
|13-2
|55
|4. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|12-2
|52
|5. King's Academy
|14-4
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clarksville Academy 32. First Assembly Christian 12.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.¤