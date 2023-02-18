AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 49, Ottawa 42

Berean Academy 53, Moundridge 25

Central Plains 57, Kinsley 15

Cheney 62, Douglass 25

Cimarron 40, Colby 37

Clifton-Clyde 57, Centralia 47

Columbus 46, Galena 38

Conway Springs 37, Medicine Lodge 31

Derby 56, Maize South 32

Elkhart 43, Southwestern Hts. 39

Ellinwood 42, Otis-Bison 28

Emporia 45, Junction City 19

Flint Hills Christian 53, St. Xavier 24

Fort Scott 41, Pittsburg 15

Garden Plain 41, Chaparral 19

Girard 61, Baxter Springs 24

Goddard-Eisenhower 45, Goddard 40

Goessel 61, Central Christian 29

Halstead 44, Haven 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Norton 32

Heritage Christian 50, KC Christian 31

Hesston 41, Smoky Valley 33

Highland Park 68, KC Sumner 38

Hugoton 50, Holcomb 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 53, Pratt Skyline 26

Independence 48, Parsons 36

Kingman 47, Belle Plaine 35

Labette County 62, Atchison 59

Lawrence 52, Lawrence Free State 10

Leavenworth 48, Lansing 36

Little River 59, Inman 39

Marais des Cygnes Valley 53, Central Heights 27

Minneola 64, La Crosse 50

Mission Valley 55, Waverly 43

Moscow 45, Walsh, Colo. 30

Nemaha Central 50, Jefferson West 29

Northern Heights 51, Hartford 44

Olathe East 38, Olathe North 30

Phillipsburg 70, Hoxie 52

Pratt 58, Larned 32

Rawlins County 42, Dighton 23

    • Riley County 66, Rossville 57

    Riverside 39, Perry-Lecompton 24

    Royal Valley 46, Hiawatha 42

    Sabetha 31, Holton 21

    Santa Fe Trail 60, Wellsville 16

    Shawnee Heights 50, KC Turner 14

    Silver Lake 59, Rock Creek 37

    Smith Center 71, Trego 49

    St. James Academy 72, Bishop Miege 50

    St. John 54, Macksville 31

    Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 37

    Topeka Seaman 68, Basehor-Linwood 34

    Wabaunsee 59, Herington 23

    Wallace County 58, Wichita County 50

    Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 46

    Wilson 64, Pike Valley 42

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

