Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 49, Ottawa 42
Berean Academy 53, Moundridge 25
Central Plains 57, Kinsley 15
Cheney 62, Douglass 25
Cimarron 40, Colby 37
Clifton-Clyde 57, Centralia 47
Columbus 46, Galena 38
Conway Springs 37, Medicine Lodge 31
Derby 56, Maize South 32
Elkhart 43, Southwestern Hts. 39
Ellinwood 42, Otis-Bison 28
Emporia 45, Junction City 19
Flint Hills Christian 53, St. Xavier 24
Fort Scott 41, Pittsburg 15
Garden Plain 41, Chaparral 19
Girard 61, Baxter Springs 24
Goddard-Eisenhower 45, Goddard 40
Goessel 61, Central Christian 29
Halstead 44, Haven 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Norton 32
Heritage Christian 50, KC Christian 31
Hesston 41, Smoky Valley 33
Highland Park 68, KC Sumner 38
Hugoton 50, Holcomb 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 53, Pratt Skyline 26
Independence 48, Parsons 36
Kingman 47, Belle Plaine 35
Labette County 62, Atchison 59
Lawrence 52, Lawrence Free State 10
Leavenworth 48, Lansing 36
Little River 59, Inman 39
Marais des Cygnes Valley 53, Central Heights 27
Minneola 64, La Crosse 50
Mission Valley 55, Waverly 43
Moscow 45, Walsh, Colo. 30
Nemaha Central 50, Jefferson West 29
Northern Heights 51, Hartford 44
Olathe East 38, Olathe North 30
Phillipsburg 70, Hoxie 52
Pratt 58, Larned 32
Rawlins County 42, Dighton 23
Riley County 66, Rossville 57
Riverside 39, Perry-Lecompton 24
Royal Valley 46, Hiawatha 42
Sabetha 31, Holton 21
Santa Fe Trail 60, Wellsville 16
Shawnee Heights 50, KC Turner 14
Silver Lake 59, Rock Creek 37
Smith Center 71, Trego 49
St. James Academy 72, Bishop Miege 50
St. John 54, Macksville 31
Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 37
Topeka Seaman 68, Basehor-Linwood 34
Wabaunsee 59, Herington 23
Wallace County 58, Wichita County 50
Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 46
Wilson 64, Pike Valley 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/