Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee Northwes (7) 10-0 70 1 2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-0 61 2 3. Waukee 9-1 49 6 4. Indianola 9-0 46 4 5. Sioux City, East 10-0 44 5 6. Dubuque, Senior 9-0 39 3 7. Ankeny Centennial 7-2 27 7 8. Waterloo, West 8-1 12 NR 9. Valley, West Des Moines 6-3 10 10 10. Marshalltown 7-2 7 NR (tie) North Scott, Eldridge 7-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 5. Pleasant Valley 3. Iowa City, West 3. Norwalk 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6) 9-0 64 1 2. Bondurant Farrar 9-0 61 3 3. Clear Lake (1) 7-0 54 4 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7-1 44 6 5. Webster City 7-0 43 10 (tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 43 NR 7. Humboldt 5-1 13 8 8. North Polk, Alleman 7-2 12 2 9. Assumption, Davenport 6-3 11 NR 10. Nevada 8-1 10 NR (tie) Newton 5-2 10 NR

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 6. Winterset 4. Williamsburg 4. Marion 3. Glenwood 2. Sioux Center 2. Ballard 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (4) 9-0 66 1 2. Roland-Story, Story City (1) 8-0 53 3 3. Central Lyon (2) 7-0 47 2 4. MFL-Mar-Mac 10-0 36 5 5. West Burlington 9-0 35 4 6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8-0 31 9 7. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10-1 28 NR 8. Western Christian, Hull 7-1 24 NR 9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10-0 16 NR 10. Central Decatur, Leon 10-0 12 8

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9. South Hardin 7. Lake Mills 7. South Central Calhoun 6. Monticello 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5. Wilton 3. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 10-0 65 1 2. Grand View Christian (2) 9-0 55 2 3. WACO, Wayland 10-0 41 6 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 9-0 38 3 5. Dunkerton 10-0 32 7 6. St. Mary's, Remsen 6-0 29 8 7. Lynnville-Sully 12-0 25 5 8. Bellevue 9-1 19 4 9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 11-0 17 NR 10. West Harrison, Mondamin 8-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9. Bedford 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Keota 4. East Mills 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.