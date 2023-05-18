Teen charged with murder in suspected overdose deaths of 2 high school students

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A juvenile has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two Tennessee teenagers who officials believe overdosed in the parking lot of their high school, authorities said Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that a teenage girl had been charged in the deaths.

Two teenage girls were found dead Tuesday at Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville and a third was hospitalized before being released Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. All three of the students attended Fayette Ware, the school said.

The students were found in the parking lot of the high school, hours before its graduation ceremony was set to begin in the school’s gym, news outlets reported.

A judge decided on Thursday that the girl charged in the deaths would be released to the custody of her grandmother and be placed on house arrest, District Attorney Mark Davidson told WMC-TV . A hearing was set for June 7 to decide whether to send the case to adult court.