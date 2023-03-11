March 11, 2023 GMT
Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Eagan 64, Bloomington Jefferson 61, OT
Eastview 42, Rosemount 41
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Hopkins 87, Minneapolis Washburn 67
Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Class AAA=
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Princeton 67, Becker 59
St. Francis 66, Big Lake 46
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Duluth Denfeld 63, North Branch 59
Hermantown 80, Cloquet 58
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Alexandria 69, Rocori 57
St. Cloud Tech 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/