March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Barlow 73, Mountainside 72, 2OT
Lincoln 60, Gresham 59
Tualatin 63, Beaverton 54
West Linn 49, Central Catholic 45
Class 5A=
Consolation Semifinal=
La Salle 45, Woodburn 43
North Eugene 61, Mountain View 44
Semifinal=
Summit 79, Redmond 66
Wilsonville 34, Crescent Valley 24
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Cascade 74, Marist 45
Henley 77, Baker 61
Junction City 68, Gladstone 37
Philomath 54, Crook County 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/