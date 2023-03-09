AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Barlow 73, Mountainside 72, 2OT

Lincoln 60, Gresham 59

Tualatin 63, Beaverton 54

West Linn 49, Central Catholic 45

Class 5A=

Consolation Semifinal=

La Salle 45, Woodburn 43

North Eugene 61, Mountain View 44

Semifinal=

Summit 79, Redmond 66

Wilsonville 34, Crescent Valley 24

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Cascade 74, Marist 45

Henley 77, Baker 61

Junction City 68, Gladstone 37

Philomath 54, Crook County 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

