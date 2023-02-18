AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 64, Prairie City 49

Barlow 76, Reynolds 29

Beaverton 67, Westview 37

Bend 57, Ridgeview 52

Central 67, Crescent Valley 59

Churchill 69, Crater 57

Cleveland 62, Lincoln 58

Columbia Christian 56, Portland Waldorf 34

Corbett 47, Banks 41

Corvallis 42, Silverton 38

Cove 39, Union 32

Crane 67, Four Rivers Community School 30

David Douglas 69, Central Catholic 64

Gladstone 63, The Dalles 56

Gold Beach 55, Bandon 39

Grant 48, Franklin 42

Grants Pass 58, Sheldon 37

Gresham 76, Clackamas 49

Henley 51, Klamath 29

Heppner 78, Grant Union 47

Jesuit 95, Aloha 16

Lebanon 51, McKay 42

Marshfield 64, North Bend 55

Mazama 53, Hidden Valley 51, 3OT

McMinnville 68, Liberty 66

McNary 81, North Salem 48

Mountainside 60, Southridge 56

Myrtle Point 68, Days Creek 60

North Douglas 63, Elkton 47

North Eugene 42, Ashland 36

Oakland 31, East Linn Christian 28

Open Door 49, Country Christian 39

Oregon City 66, Lake Oswego 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Redmond 71, Caldera 68, OT

Roosevelt 71, Jefferson PDX 70, 2OT

Roseburg 88, South Eugene 71

Sherwood 67, Newberg 58

South Albany 65, West Albany 61

South Medford 62, Willamette 52

Thurston 63, Eagle Point 44

Tualatin 66, Lakeridge 54

Umatilla 52, McLoughlin 47

Vale 55, Nyssa 47

Wells 72, McDaniel 57

West Linn 82, Tigard 60

Weston-McEwen 70, Enterprise 29

Woodburn 53, Dallas 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.