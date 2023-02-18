Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 64, Prairie City 49
Barlow 76, Reynolds 29
Beaverton 67, Westview 37
Bend 57, Ridgeview 52
Central 67, Crescent Valley 59
Churchill 69, Crater 57
Cleveland 62, Lincoln 58
Columbia Christian 56, Portland Waldorf 34
Corbett 47, Banks 41
Corvallis 42, Silverton 38
Cove 39, Union 32
Crane 67, Four Rivers Community School 30
David Douglas 69, Central Catholic 64
Gladstone 63, The Dalles 56
Gold Beach 55, Bandon 39
Grant 48, Franklin 42
Grants Pass 58, Sheldon 37
Gresham 76, Clackamas 49
Henley 51, Klamath 29
Heppner 78, Grant Union 47
Jesuit 95, Aloha 16
Lebanon 51, McKay 42
Marshfield 64, North Bend 55
Mazama 53, Hidden Valley 51, 3OT
McMinnville 68, Liberty 66
McNary 81, North Salem 48
Mountainside 60, Southridge 56
Myrtle Point 68, Days Creek 60
North Douglas 63, Elkton 47
North Eugene 42, Ashland 36
Oakland 31, East Linn Christian 28
Open Door 49, Country Christian 39
Oregon City 66, Lake Oswego 60
Redmond 71, Caldera 68, OT
Roosevelt 71, Jefferson PDX 70, 2OT
Roseburg 88, South Eugene 71
Sherwood 67, Newberg 58
South Albany 65, West Albany 61
South Medford 62, Willamette 52
Thurston 63, Eagle Point 44
Tualatin 66, Lakeridge 54
Umatilla 52, McLoughlin 47
Vale 55, Nyssa 47
Wells 72, McDaniel 57
West Linn 82, Tigard 60
Weston-McEwen 70, Enterprise 29
Woodburn 53, Dallas 39
