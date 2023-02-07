AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 63

Central City 71, Twin River 47

Falls City Sacred Heart 88, Lewiston 32

Hi-Line 54, Medicine Valley 47

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Waverly 57

Parkview Christian 89, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45

Plattsmouth 50, Conestoga 40

Santee 71, CWC 26

Southern Valley 47, Arapahoe 40

Stuart 43, Boyd County 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Sandhills Valley 27

Wynot 64, Wakefield 49

___

