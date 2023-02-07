Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 63
Central City 71, Twin River 47
Falls City Sacred Heart 88, Lewiston 32
Hi-Line 54, Medicine Valley 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Waverly 57
Parkview Christian 89, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45
Plattsmouth 50, Conestoga 40
Santee 71, CWC 26
Southern Valley 47, Arapahoe 40
Stuart 43, Boyd County 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Sandhills Valley 27
Wynot 64, Wakefield 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/