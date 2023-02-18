AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 66, Woodstock North 47

Belleville West 57, Edwardsville 45

Burlington Central 60, Huntley 47

Carmi White County 54, Fairfield 33

Carrier Mills 51, Galatia 46

Chicago Ag Science 68, Morgan Park 65

Collinsville 83, Alton 55

Crete-Monee 60, St. Francis de Sales 57

Crystal Lake South 57, McHenry 47

East St. Louis 59, Belleville East 45

Effingham St. Anthony 66, Casey-Westfield 50

Fithian Oakwood 69, Watseka (coop) 45

Gilman Iroquois West 60, Clifton Central 39

Granite City 42, Breese Mater Dei 39

Harlan 61, Chicago (Comer) 59

Kennedy 71, Hancock 39

Lincoln Way Central 64, Thornridge 57

Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, DePaul College Prep 43

Lyons 52, Lake Park 47

Mascoutah 51, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Mounds Meridian 75, Shawnee 42

Normal Community 59, Normal West 47

Northside Prep 46, Bowen 45

Palatine 50, Highland Park 22

Quincy Notre Dame 69, Keokuk, Iowa 63

Ramsey 72, Mulberry Grove 63

Rockford Lutheran 69, Normal University 59

Springfield Calvary 79, Pawnee 34

St. Charles East 59, Glenbard West 55

St. Patrick 68, Chicago (Jones) 52

St. Rita 73, St. Ignatius 48

Tremont 64, Colfax Ridgeview 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

