Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Dunkerton 43

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Western Christian 28

CAM, Anita 64, Audubon 41

Central Elkader 68, Kee, Lansing 34

Chariton 47, Wayne, Corydon 25

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Collins-Maxwell 34

Glenwood 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Glidden-Ralston 42, Madrid 36

Grundy Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Highland, Riverside 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 55, H-L-V, Victor 24

Lenox 65, Lamoni 41

Lone Tree 59, Wapello 28

Nevada 49, Grand View Christian 42

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 31

PAC-LM 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Paton-Churdan 43, Colo-NESCO 41

Riceville 61, Rockford 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Sidney 60, Southwest Valley 51

Treynor 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 83, Oelwein 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Denver 33

West Central, Maynard 49, Tripoli 44

Wilton 54, Alburnett 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

