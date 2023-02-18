AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bettendorf 70, Davenport, West 55

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Grand Island, Neb. 67

Davenport, Central 65, Assumption, Davenport 57

Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City West 43

Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Davenport, North 61

Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34

Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40

Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44

Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37

Valley, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 59

Waukee 77, Des Moines, Lincoln 62

Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30

Class 1A District 6=

Semifinal=

Central City 58, Lisbon 49

Class 1A District 7=

Semifinal=

New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60

Winfield-Mount Union 63, Burlington Notre Dame 49

Class 1A District 8=

Semifinal=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Midland, Wyoming 46

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Bellevue 74

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 1A District 9=

Semifinal=

Baxter 68, Sigourney 46

Class 1A District 10=

Semifinal=

Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31

Mount Ayr 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41

Class 1A District 11=

Semifinal=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26

Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56

Class 1A District 12=

Sports

  • Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera

  • Homa feeling at home and leads at Riviera as Tiger makes cut

  • AP source: QB Derek Carr meeting with Jets this weekend

  • AP source: Commanders finalizing hire of Bieniemy as OC

    • Semifinal=

    Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60

    Class 1A District 14=

    Semifinal=

    AC/GC 78, IKM-Manning 64

    Class 2A District 3=

    Semifinal=

    South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54

    Class 2A District 5=

    Semifinal=

    Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46

    Class 2A District 6=

    Semifinal=

    Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Grundy Center 57

    Class 2A District 8=

    Semifinal=

    Beckman, Dyersville 60, Denver 41

    Class 2A District 9=

    Semifinal=

    Aplington-Parkersburg 69, West Branch 59

    Class 2A District 10=

    Semifinal=

    Alburnett 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 58

    Monticello 71, Camanche 54

    Class 2A District 11=

    Semifinal=

    Albia 42, Mediapolis 41

    West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39

    Class 2A District 12=

    Semifinal=

    Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41

    Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61

    Class 2A District 13=

    Semifinal=

    A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57

    Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61

    Class 2A District 14=

    Semifinal=

    Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Chariton 36

    Class 2A District 16=

    Semifinal=

    Treynor 70, Clarinda 43

    Underwood 72, Red Oak 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.