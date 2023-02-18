Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bettendorf 70, Davenport, West 55
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Grand Island, Neb. 67
Davenport, Central 65, Assumption, Davenport 57
Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City West 43
Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Davenport, North 61
Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34
Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40
Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44
Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37
Valley, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 59
Waukee 77, Des Moines, Lincoln 62
Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30
Class 1A District 6=
Semifinal=
Central City 58, Lisbon 49
Class 1A District 7=
Semifinal=
New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60
Winfield-Mount Union 63, Burlington Notre Dame 49
Class 1A District 8=
Semifinal=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Midland, Wyoming 46
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Bellevue 74
Class 1A District 9=
Semifinal=
Baxter 68, Sigourney 46
Class 1A District 10=
Semifinal=
Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31
Mount Ayr 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41
Class 1A District 11=
Semifinal=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26
Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56
Class 1A District 12=
Semifinal=
Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60
Class 1A District 14=
Semifinal=
AC/GC 78, IKM-Manning 64
Class 2A District 3=
Semifinal=
South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54
Class 2A District 5=
Semifinal=
Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Grundy Center 57
Class 2A District 8=
Semifinal=
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Denver 41
Class 2A District 9=
Semifinal=
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, West Branch 59
Class 2A District 10=
Semifinal=
Alburnett 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 58
Monticello 71, Camanche 54
Class 2A District 11=
Semifinal=
Albia 42, Mediapolis 41
West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Class 2A District 12=
Semifinal=
Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41
Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61
Class 2A District 13=
Semifinal=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57
Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61
Class 2A District 14=
Semifinal=
Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Chariton 36
Class 2A District 16=
Semifinal=
Treynor 70, Clarinda 43
Underwood 72, Red Oak 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/