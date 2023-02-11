AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 65, Wamego 57, 4OT

Anderson County 61, Iola 52

Andover 57, Goddard 37

Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 33

Axtell 64, Washington County 32

BV North 60, Blue Valley 40

BV Northwest 63, BV West 44

BV Southwest 73, Bishop Miege 69

Belle Plaine, Minn. 61, Conway Springs 44

Bennington 54, Remington 51

Bishop Seabury Academy 70, Cair Paravel 50

Buhler 54, Augusta 40

Burlington 66, Prairie View 25

Caldwell 58, West Elk 46

Centralia 53, Valley Heights 46

Cheney 73, Wichita Trinity 45

Circle 33, Mulvane 23

Clifton-Clyde 60, Onaga 36

Colby 44, Dodge City 39

Concordia 60, Chapman 50

DeSoto 62, Lansing 33

Derby 67, Newton 54

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 25

Emporia 67, Topeka 51

Eudora 57, Paola 28

Eureka 43, Bluestem 22

Fairfield 57, Pretty Prairie 52

Fredonia 71, Humboldt 67

Frontenac 61, Baxter Springs 33

Galena 51, Pittsburg Colgan 43

Garden City 56, Great Bend 47

Girard 46, Riverton 32

Goddard-Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 44

Goessel 54, Herington 52

Hanover 64, Doniphan West 39

Haven 65, Smoky Valley 35

Hays 76, Liberal 36

Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Phillipsburg 46

Heritage Christian 70, Maranatha Academy 44

Hesston 67, Larned 18

Highland Park 87, Kansas Central, Mo. 73

Hillsboro 64, Halstead 31

Hoisington 65, Lyons 52

    • Holcomb 47, Scott City 40

    Holton 57, Hiawatha 42

    Hugoton 77, Syracuse 56

    Hutchinson 62, Maize 49

    Independence 42, Coffeyville 36

    KC Piper 77, KC Turner 44

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 74, Wichita Bishop Carroll 48

    Kingman 59, Garden Plain 53

    La Crosse 51, Central Plains 48

    Labette County 36, Chanute 34

    Lakeside 58, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 53

    Lakin 53, Elkhart 37

    Lawrence 63, Olathe Northwest 46

    Leavenworth 59, Basehor-Linwood 53

    Linn 55, Wetmore 41

    Logan/Palco 47, Weskan 35

    Macksville 80, Bucklin 52

    Maize South 55, Andover Central 52, OT

    Manhattan 46, Junction City 45

    Marysville 52, Clay Center 43

    McLouth 53, Oskaloosa 43

    McPherson 97, Winfield 29

    Meade 78, Ashland 36

    Metro Academy 52, Tonganoxie 39

    Mill Valley 58, SM East 47

    Minneola 60, Spearville 52

    Ness City 62, Otis-Bison 58

    Northeast-Arma 61, Chetopa 23

    Northern Valley 67, Triplains-Brewster 37

    Norton 47, Smith Center 28

    Norwich 49, Attica 34

    Oakley 64, Ellis 61

    Olathe North 61, SM North 41

    Olathe South 51, Olathe East 44

    Olathe West 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53

    Osage City 57, Olpe 54

    Osborne 59, Stockton 22

    Ottawa 68, Bonner Springs 64

    Pawnee Heights 64, Ingalls 52

    Perry-Lecompton 58, Nemaha Central 46

    Pike Valley 76, Natoma 28

    Pratt 83, Nickerson 55

    Pratt Skyline 65, Cunningham 64

    Royal Valley 55, Baldwin 48

    Russell 63, Trego 28

    SM South 77, Lawrence Free State 9

    Sabetha 70, Jefferson West 32

    Salina Sacred Heart 71, Council Grove 44

    Santa Fe Trail 78, Osawatomie 47

    Silver Lake 58, Rossville 41

    Solomon 48, Wakefield 37

    South Barber 43, Hutchinson Central Christian 34

    South Central 56, Satanta 41

    South Gray 65, Southwestern Hts. 34

    Southeast 64, Uniontown 32

    Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 15

    Spring Hill 61, Louisburg 58

    St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 64

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Chase 17

    St. Mary’s 68, Rock Creek 60

    Stafford 66, Burrton 26

    Sterling 52, Berean Academy 43

    Sylvan-Lucas 61, Wilson 46

    Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 40

    Troy 82, Frankfort 48

    Ulysses 60, Cimarron 51

    Valley Falls 56, Atchison County 48

    Victoria 51, St. John 39

    Wabaunsee 52, Riley County 37

    Washburn Rural 43, Topeka Hayden 39

    Wellington 59, El Dorado 44

    Wellsville 74, West Franklin 44

    Wichita Campus 66, Salina South 54

    Wichita Collegiate 62, Rose Hill 48

    Wichita County 56, Sublette 53

    Wichita Heights 83, Wichita Southeast 66

    Wichita Northwest 51, Wichita East 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

