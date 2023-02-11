Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 65, Wamego 57, 4OT
Anderson County 61, Iola 52
Andover 57, Goddard 37
Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 33
Axtell 64, Washington County 32
BV North 60, Blue Valley 40
BV Northwest 63, BV West 44
BV Southwest 73, Bishop Miege 69
Belle Plaine, Minn. 61, Conway Springs 44
Bennington 54, Remington 51
Bishop Seabury Academy 70, Cair Paravel 50
Buhler 54, Augusta 40
Burlington 66, Prairie View 25
Caldwell 58, West Elk 46
Centralia 53, Valley Heights 46
Cheney 73, Wichita Trinity 45
Circle 33, Mulvane 23
Clifton-Clyde 60, Onaga 36
Colby 44, Dodge City 39
Concordia 60, Chapman 50
DeSoto 62, Lansing 33
Derby 67, Newton 54
Ellsworth 45, Republic County 25
Emporia 67, Topeka 51
Eudora 57, Paola 28
Eureka 43, Bluestem 22
Fairfield 57, Pretty Prairie 52
Fredonia 71, Humboldt 67
Frontenac 61, Baxter Springs 33
Galena 51, Pittsburg Colgan 43
Garden City 56, Great Bend 47
Girard 46, Riverton 32
Goddard-Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 44
Goessel 54, Herington 52
Hanover 64, Doniphan West 39
Haven 65, Smoky Valley 35
Hays 76, Liberal 36
Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Phillipsburg 46
Heritage Christian 70, Maranatha Academy 44
Hesston 67, Larned 18
Highland Park 87, Kansas Central, Mo. 73
Hillsboro 64, Halstead 31
Hoisington 65, Lyons 52
Holcomb 47, Scott City 40
Holton 57, Hiawatha 42
Hugoton 77, Syracuse 56
Hutchinson 62, Maize 49
Independence 42, Coffeyville 36
KC Piper 77, KC Turner 44
Kapaun Mount Carmel 74, Wichita Bishop Carroll 48
Kingman 59, Garden Plain 53
La Crosse 51, Central Plains 48
Labette County 36, Chanute 34
Lakeside 58, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 53
Lakin 53, Elkhart 37
Lawrence 63, Olathe Northwest 46
Leavenworth 59, Basehor-Linwood 53
Linn 55, Wetmore 41
Logan/Palco 47, Weskan 35
Macksville 80, Bucklin 52
Maize South 55, Andover Central 52, OT
Manhattan 46, Junction City 45
Marysville 52, Clay Center 43
McLouth 53, Oskaloosa 43
McPherson 97, Winfield 29
Meade 78, Ashland 36
Metro Academy 52, Tonganoxie 39
Mill Valley 58, SM East 47
Minneola 60, Spearville 52
Ness City 62, Otis-Bison 58
Northeast-Arma 61, Chetopa 23
Northern Valley 67, Triplains-Brewster 37
Norton 47, Smith Center 28
Norwich 49, Attica 34
Oakley 64, Ellis 61
Olathe North 61, SM North 41
Olathe South 51, Olathe East 44
Olathe West 71, Gardner-Edgerton 53
Osage City 57, Olpe 54
Osborne 59, Stockton 22
Ottawa 68, Bonner Springs 64
Pawnee Heights 64, Ingalls 52
Perry-Lecompton 58, Nemaha Central 46
Pike Valley 76, Natoma 28
Pratt 83, Nickerson 55
Pratt Skyline 65, Cunningham 64
Royal Valley 55, Baldwin 48
Russell 63, Trego 28
SM South 77, Lawrence Free State 9
Sabetha 70, Jefferson West 32
Salina Sacred Heart 71, Council Grove 44
Santa Fe Trail 78, Osawatomie 47
Silver Lake 58, Rossville 41
Solomon 48, Wakefield 37
South Barber 43, Hutchinson Central Christian 34
South Central 56, Satanta 41
South Gray 65, Southwestern Hts. 34
Southeast 64, Uniontown 32
Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 15
Spring Hill 61, Louisburg 58
St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Chase 17
St. Mary’s 68, Rock Creek 60
Stafford 66, Burrton 26
Sterling 52, Berean Academy 43
Sylvan-Lucas 61, Wilson 46
Topeka Seaman 48, Topeka West 40
Troy 82, Frankfort 48
Ulysses 60, Cimarron 51
Valley Falls 56, Atchison County 48
Victoria 51, St. John 39
Wabaunsee 52, Riley County 37
Washburn Rural 43, Topeka Hayden 39
Wellington 59, El Dorado 44
Wellsville 74, West Franklin 44
Wichita Campus 66, Salina South 54
Wichita Collegiate 62, Rose Hill 48
Wichita County 56, Sublette 53
Wichita Heights 83, Wichita Southeast 66
Wichita Northwest 51, Wichita East 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/