Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belvidere North 64, Rockford Jefferson 56

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 38, Leyden 37

Breese Central 65, East Alton-Wood River 37

Burlington Central 54, Cary-Grove 46

Camp Point Central 56, Rushville-Industry 14

Crystal Lake Central 60, Prairie Ridge 28

Downers North 57, Proviso West 27

Downers South 46, Willowbrook 42

Dundee-Crown 31, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27

Evanston Township 68, New Trier 58

Faith Christian 47, Quad Cities 32

Freeport (Aquin) 39, Durand 25

Fremd 55, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 44

Galena 60, Warren 20

Glenbard South 45, Glenbard East 37

Hampshire 66, McHenry 36

Hinsdale Central 50, OPRF 25

Hononegah 47, Rockford Boylan 41

Huntley 65, Crystal Lake South 25

Islamic Foundation 46, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 14

Lake Forest 39, Mundelein 29

Lanark Eastland 53, Forreston 31

Larkin 56, Elgin 53, OT

Lincoln 78, Effingham 27

Maine South 42, Glenbrook North 36

Metamora 66, East Peoria 31

Morgan Park Academy 50, BISC 13

Nokomis 76, Altamont 46

O’Fallon 41, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 40

Oak Forest 55, Thornridge 45

Pecatonica 46, Lena-Winslow 37

Quincy Notre Dame 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43

Richmond-Burton 43, Harvard 36

Romeoville 57, Joliet Central 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35, Rochester 22

    • St. Viator 52, Buffalo Grove 45

    Washington 65, Canton 34

    Westminster Christian 37, South Beloit 32

    Zion Benton 57, Hope Academy 56

