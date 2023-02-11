AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT

Ames 62, Mason City 47

Ankeny 60, Valley, West Des Moines 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51

Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43

Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46

Burlington 49, Fort Madison 44

Carroll 66, ADM, Adel 54

Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56

Clarinda 63, Stanton 50

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella 49

Davenport, Central 73, Davenport, North 65

Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62

Denison-Schleswig 66, Glenwood 51

Des Moines, East 63, Ottumwa 60

Des Moines, Hoover 59, Des Moines, North 50

Des Moines, Lincoln 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 67

Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 85, Colfax-Mingo 30

Epworth, Western Dubuque 68, Linn-Mar, Marion 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 82, Sidney 47

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 51

Gilbert 61, Carlisle 56

Harlan 64, Creston 43

Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72

Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62

    MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53

    Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 49

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 81, Chariton 80, OT

    Mount Vernon 62, Center Point-Urbana 38

    Newell-Fonda 73, Ridge View 43

    Newton 73, Grinnell 49

    Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53

    North Polk, Alleman 50, Boone 31

    North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31

    Norwalk 72, Oskaloosa 50

    Pleasant Valley 69, Central Clinton, DeWitt 31

    Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53

    Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Lewis Central 39

    Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

    Sioux City, West 67, Fort Dodge 33

    Solon 67, Williamsburg 65

    Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42

    Washington 71, Keokuk 54

    Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40

    Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48

    Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Decorah 62

    West Liberty 56, Anamosa 44

    Winterset 73, Ballard 68

    Class 1A Substate 1=

    Play-in=

    Siouxland Christian 65, River Valley, Correctionville 52

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42

    Class 1A Substate 2=

    Play-in=

    Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48

    Class 1A Substate 3=

    Play-in=

    Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58

    Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35

    Class 1A Substate 4=

    Play-in=

    Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51

    North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33

    Class 1A Substate 5=

    Play-in=

    Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44

    Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42

    Class 1A Substate 6=

    Play-in=

    B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

    English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

    Class 1A Substate 7=

    Play-in=

    East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53

    Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28

    Class 1A Substate 8=

    Play-in=

    Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29

    Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.