Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT
Ames 62, Mason City 47
Ankeny 60, Valley, West Des Moines 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43
Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46
Burlington 49, Fort Madison 44
Carroll 66, ADM, Adel 54
Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56
Clarinda 63, Stanton 50
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Pella 49
Davenport, Central 73, Davenport, North 65
Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62
Denison-Schleswig 66, Glenwood 51
Des Moines, East 63, Ottumwa 60
Des Moines, Hoover 59, Des Moines, North 50
Des Moines, Lincoln 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 67
Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 85, Colfax-Mingo 30
Epworth, Western Dubuque 68, Linn-Mar, Marion 61
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 82, Sidney 47
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 51
Gilbert 61, Carlisle 56
Harlan 64, Creston 43
Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72
Iowa City Liberty High School 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53
Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 49
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 81, Chariton 80, OT
Mount Vernon 62, Center Point-Urbana 38
Newell-Fonda 73, Ridge View 43
Newton 73, Grinnell 49
Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53
North Polk, Alleman 50, Boone 31
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31
Norwalk 72, Oskaloosa 50
Pleasant Valley 69, Central Clinton, DeWitt 31
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Lewis Central 39
Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Sioux City, West 67, Fort Dodge 33
Solon 67, Williamsburg 65
Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42
Washington 71, Keokuk 54
Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40
Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 73, Decorah 62
West Liberty 56, Anamosa 44
Winterset 73, Ballard 68
Class 1A Substate 1=
Play-in=
Siouxland Christian 65, River Valley, Correctionville 52
Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
Class 1A Substate 2=
Play-in=
Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48
Class 1A Substate 3=
Play-in=
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58
Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35
Class 1A Substate 4=
Play-in=
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51
North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33
Class 1A Substate 5=
Play-in=
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44
Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42
Class 1A Substate 6=
Play-in=
B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Class 1A Substate 7=
Play-in=
East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53
Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28
Class 1A Substate 8=
Play-in=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29
Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/