Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 73, Kimball 63
Belle Plaine 86, Glencoe-Silver Lake 70
Bloomington Kennedy 77, St. Anthony 70
Border West 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 53
Brainerd 83, St. Michael-Albertville 77
Breck 87, Hibbing 48
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70, Wabasso 56
Cloquet 68, Providence Academy 61
Elk River 62, Moorhead 61
Fairmont 66, St. James Area 47
Goodhue 77, Fillmore Central 70
Liberty Classical 76, Math and Science Academy 38
Luverne 60, Tri-City United 50
Marshall 72, Jackson County Central 61
Minneapolis Edison 90, St. Paul Central 79
Minnehaha Academy 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 61
Mound Westonka 61, Richfield 59
Spring Grove 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 38
St. Paul Como Park 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58
Triton 58, Lewiston-Altura 56
Washington Tech 68, Nova Classical Academy 55
Windom 98, St. Peter 87
Winona 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mora vs. Aitkin, ppd. to Feb 25th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/