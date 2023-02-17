AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    District 8C=

    Loser Out=

    Winnett-Grass Range 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44

    District 9C=

    Loser Out=

    Turner 49, Hays-Lodgepole 38

    District 10C=

    Loser Out=

    Dutton-Brady 49, Simms 48

    Power 33, Sunburst 30

    District 12C=

    Loser Out=

    Lone Peak 66, Sheridan 50

    Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 53

    District 13C=

    Loser Out=

    Lincoln 57, Victor 44

    District 14C=

    Semifinal=

    Charlo 72, Noxon 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.