Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Winnett-Grass Range 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 44
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Turner 49, Hays-Lodgepole 38
District 10C=
Loser Out=
Dutton-Brady 49, Simms 48
Power 33, Sunburst 30
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Lone Peak 66, Sheridan 50
Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 53
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Lincoln 57, Victor 44
District 14C=
Semifinal=
Charlo 72, Noxon 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/