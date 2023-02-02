AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Prep WV 78, Rowland Hall 54

Bountiful 62, Juan Diego Catholic 57

Crimson Cliffs 82, Cedar City 52

Desert Hills 92, Hurricane 67

Draper APA 74, St. Joseph 42

Duchesne 67, North Sevier 42

Emery 68, Canyon View 60

Grantsville 46, Morgan 40

Juab 62, Delta 35

Maeser Prep Academy 60, UMA-Camp Williams 25

Manti 59, Union 51

Millard 62, Gunnison Valley 50

North Sanpete 65, Ben Lomond 54

Pine View 73, Snow Canyon 63

Richfield 71, Grand County 35

South Summit 72, Ogden 57

Summit Academy 33, Providence Hall 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.