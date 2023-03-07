AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA Class B=

Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Central Cass 69, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37

Hankinson 75, Oak Grove Lutheran 69

Kindred 67, Maple River 49

Sargent County 67, Richland 55

Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Grafton 86, Midway-Minto 53

Hillsboro/Central Valley 64, Cavalier 29

May-Port CG 56, North Border 51

Thompson 62, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37

Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

Edgeley/K-M 69, Napoleon/G-S 35

Linton/HMB 51, LaMoure/L-M 50

Medina/P-B 58, Carrington 41

South Border 62, Ellendale 40

Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 79, Lakota 29

North Prairie 71, St. John 56

North Star 71, Dunseith 55

Warwick 65, Harvey-Wells County 56

Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Flasher 82, Standing Rock 77

Garrison 73, Max 53

Shiloh 65, New Salem-Almont 33

Washburn 67, Wilton-Wing 66

Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ryan 67, Bottineau 37

Des Lacs-Burlington 56, TGU 36

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56, Velva 51

Our Redeemer’s 53, Westhope/Newburg 47

ADVERTISEMENT

Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Beulah 75, Heart River 29

Bowman County 88, Killdeer 82

Dickinson Trinity 46, Beach 37

Hazen 74, Glen Ullin-Hebron 56

Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Divide County 52, White Shield 51

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50, Trinity Christian 48

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 63, Mandaree 33

Stanley 64, Trenton 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.