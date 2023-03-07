Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NDHSAA Class B=
Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
Central Cass 69, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 37
Hankinson 75, Oak Grove Lutheran 69
Kindred 67, Maple River 49
Sargent County 67, Richland 55
Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Grafton 86, Midway-Minto 53
Hillsboro/Central Valley 64, Cavalier 29
May-Port CG 56, North Border 51
Thompson 62, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37
Region 3=
Quarterfinal=
Edgeley/K-M 69, Napoleon/G-S 35
Linton/HMB 51, LaMoure/L-M 50
Medina/P-B 58, Carrington 41
South Border 62, Ellendale 40
Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 79, Lakota 29
North Prairie 71, St. John 56
North Star 71, Dunseith 55
Warwick 65, Harvey-Wells County 56
Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Flasher 82, Standing Rock 77
Garrison 73, Max 53
Shiloh 65, New Salem-Almont 33
Washburn 67, Wilton-Wing 66
Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Ryan 67, Bottineau 37
Des Lacs-Burlington 56, TGU 36
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 56, Velva 51
Our Redeemer’s 53, Westhope/Newburg 47
Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
Beulah 75, Heart River 29
Bowman County 88, Killdeer 82
Dickinson Trinity 46, Beach 37
Hazen 74, Glen Ullin-Hebron 56
Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Divide County 52, White Shield 51
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50, Trinity Christian 48
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 63, Mandaree 33
Stanley 64, Trenton 52
