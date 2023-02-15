AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Bishop Neumann 31

Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 28

Gretna 63, Omaha Burke 38

Holdrege 43, Sandhills Valley 27

Kearney 67, Fremont 22

Lincoln East 72, Lincoln North Star 68

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Northeast 51

Lincoln Southeast 71, Columbus 40

Millard North 91, Lincoln Southwest 80

Norris 58, Hastings 46

North Platte 79, Gering 50

Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Northwest 62

Omaha Central 57, Omaha North 55

Omaha Concordia 70, Douglas County West 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50

Omaha Westside 82, Millard West 61

Schuyler 61, Buena Vista 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 64, South Sioux City 62

Seward 58, Lexington 52

York 37, Waverly 31

