Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elm Creek 68, Overton 29
Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35
Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51
Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59
Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29
Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47
Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51
Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49
Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51
Sidney 67, Chadron 62
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45
Central Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
York 60, Aurora 38
CRC Tournament=
Third Place=
Nebraska Lutheran 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Bennington 57, Norris 40
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Consolation=
Alma 52, Arapahoe 32
Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40
Final=
Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35
West Division=
Consolation=
Maxwell 57, Wallace 43
Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38
Final=
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/