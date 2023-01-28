AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elm Creek 68, Overton 29

Gretna 79, Omaha Northwest 35

Kearney 56, Lincoln North Star 51

Lincoln East 75, Lincoln Southwest 59

Lincoln Southeast 68, Fremont 29

Millard North 53, Elkhorn South 47

Norfolk 58, Grand Island 51

Norfolk Catholic 76, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha North 56

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha South 49

Papillion-LaVista South 86, Buena Vista 10

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Scottsbluff 64, Hastings 51

Sidney 67, Chadron 62

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Columbus Scotus 61, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

York 60, Aurora 38

CRC Tournament=

Third Place=

Nebraska Lutheran 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Bennington 57, Norris 40

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

Consolation=

Alma 52, Arapahoe 32

Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40

Final=

Bertrand 45, Cambridge 35

West Division=

Consolation=

Maxwell 57, Wallace 43

Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38

Final=

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Dundy County-Stratton 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

