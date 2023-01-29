Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethlehem Catholic 50, Parkland 48
Camp Hill 49, Steelton-Highspire 24
Conrad Weiser 48, Pottsville 45
Council Rock South 11, New Foundations 6
Dallas 58, Williamsport 53
Gwynedd Mercy 40, Central Bucks East 37
Lake-Lehman 51, Dunmore 40
Lansdale Catholic 53, Tatnall, Del. 44
Lincoln High School 47, Portersville Christian 20
Little Flower 46, Franklin Towne Charter 31
Marian Catholic 55, Executive Charter 20
Mercersburg Academy 43, Peddie, N.J. 24
Moon 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37
Northern Potter 52, Galeton 25
Redbank Valley 64, Otto-Eldred 60
Saucon Valley 35, Moravian Academy 24
Shamokin 41, Milton 14
South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 19
Susquehannock 40, Solanco 31
West Chester East 47, Sacred Heart 20
West Chester Henderson 46, Academy Park 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/