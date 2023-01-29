AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethlehem Catholic 50, Parkland 48

Camp Hill 49, Steelton-Highspire 24

Conrad Weiser 48, Pottsville 45

Council Rock South 11, New Foundations 6

Dallas 58, Williamsport 53

Gwynedd Mercy 40, Central Bucks East 37

Lake-Lehman 51, Dunmore 40

Lansdale Catholic 53, Tatnall, Del. 44

Lincoln High School 47, Portersville Christian 20

Little Flower 46, Franklin Towne Charter 31

Marian Catholic 55, Executive Charter 20

Mercersburg Academy 43, Peddie, N.J. 24

Moon 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 37

Northern Potter 52, Galeton 25

Redbank Valley 64, Otto-Eldred 60

Saucon Valley 35, Moravian Academy 24

Shamokin 41, Milton 14

South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 19

Susquehannock 40, Solanco 31

West Chester East 47, Sacred Heart 20

West Chester Henderson 46, Academy Park 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.