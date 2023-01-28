Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 65, Scranton Prep 48
Aliquippa 53, South Side 30
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 79, Venango 45
Antietam 75, Kutztown 33
Archbishop Carroll 65, Lansdale Catholic 52
Archbishop Ryan 84, Conwell Egan 52
Archbishop Wood 75, Bonner-Prendergast 54
Avella 77, Western Beaver County 63
Avonworth 63, South Allegheny 58
Beaver Area 55, Central Valley 48
Beaver Falls 52, Neshannock 43
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52
Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 41, OT
Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31
Bethlehem Catholic 37, Easton 35
Bishop Canevin 72, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 59
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Central Martinsburg 43
Blue Ridge 82, Lackawanna Trail 33
Brandywine Heights 69, Tulpehocken 59
Brownsville 51, Washington 43
Burrell 57, Derry 48
Butler 78, Seneca Valley 71
Cambridge Springs 61, Eisenhower 58
Camp Hill Trinity 81, Camp Hill 32
Carlisle 69, State College 58
Carmichaels 57, Bethlehem Center 48
Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 59
Cedar Crest 95, Lebanon 55
Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 57
Central Dauphin 62, Harrisburg 49
Central Dauphin East 50, Chambersburg 49
Central Mountain 64, Shamokin 55
Charleroi 55, Mount Pleasant 45
Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 45
Cheltenham 77, Lower Moreland 65
Clarion Area 62, Union 58
Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 41
Conrad Weiser 76, Daniel Boone 51
Council Rock North 53, Bensalem 52
Cumberland Valley 51, Altoona 44
Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 42
ELCO 49, Northern Lebanon 31
East Pennsboro 52, Susquehanna Township 46
East Stroudsburg South 67, Pleasant Valley 53
Elk County Catholic 43, Johnsonburg 27
Elk Lake 46, Mountain View 30
Elwood City Riverside 76, New Brighton 52
Erie Cathedral Prep 53, Erie 48
Erie First Christian Academy 68, Iroquois 46
Erie McDowell 63, General McLane 50
Exeter 48, West Lawn Wilson 35
Fairview 52, Seneca 37
Farrell 53, Kennedy Catholic 32
Father Judge 80, La Salle CHS 60
Forest City 56, Susquehanna 50
Forest Hills 77, Bishop McCort 66, 2OT
Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41
Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41
Freeport 47, Knoch 45
Geibel Catholic 75, Monessen 55
Girard 54, North East 38
Greater Johnstown 75, Westmont Hilltop 55
Greater Latrobe 70, Kiski Area 61
Greencastle Antrim 61, Big Spring 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Leechburg 52
Greensburg Salem 75, Indiana 70
Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 54
Hampton 51, Highlands 46
Hancock, Md. 64, HOPE for Hyndman 24
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Boiling Springs 53
Hatboro-Horsham 55, Abington 45
Hempfield 52, Penn Manor 45
Hempfield Area 67, Upper St. Clair 65
Heritage Academy, Md. 84, Shalom Christian 78
Hershey 46, Mechanicsburg 32
Holy Redeemer 60, MMI Prep 39
Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 49
Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38
Keystone 53, Moniteau 37
Keystone Oaks 62, South Park 60
Lakeland 63, Montrose 29
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 47
Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45
Lewisburg 68, Danville 57
Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26
Lincoln Park Charter 71, Pittsburgh North Catholic 55
Littlestown 75, York County Tech 47
Malvern Phelps 123, Cross Christian, Del. 75
Malvern Prep 74, Haverford School 57
Marian Catholic 63, Williams Valley 52
Maritime Academy 73, Engineering And Science 61
Mars 73, North Hills 72
McKeesport 68, Gateway 62
Meadville 75, Fort Leboeuf 36
Mercer 62, West Middlesex 52
Mercyhurst Prep 66, Northwestern 36
Mid Valley 34, Dunmore 33
Middletown 63, Steelton-Highspire 55
Mifflin County 61, Lower Dauphin 48
Milton Hershey 56, Red Land 49
Minersville 60, Lourdes Regional 39
Mohawk 64, Lincoln High School 59
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Friends Select 23
Mount Lebanon 50, Baldwin 49
Muhlenberg 67, Dallas 64
Nanticoke Area 68, Hanover Area 46
Nazareth Area 58, Bethlehem Freedom 52
Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 47
Neumann 85, Muncy 56
Neumann-Goretti 69, St. Joseph’s Prep 54
New Castle 62, North Allegheny 53
New Hope-Solebury High School 62, Springfield Montco 40
North Penn 63, Central Bucks West 51
North Star 61, Ferndale 41
Northumberland Christian 50, Columbia County Christian High School 44
Northwest Area 67, Millville 16
Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39
Octorara 65, Donegal 60
Oil City 60, Warren 58
Otto-Eldred 53, Cameron County 46
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Sto-Rox 42
Parkland 69, Allentown Allen 46
Penn Cambria 89, Chestnut Ridge 49
Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 51
Penn-Trafford 55, Franklin Regional 40
Pennington, N.J. 61, Solebury 59
Pennridge 59, Souderton 52
Perkiomen Valley 68, Norristown 61
Peters Township 83, Thomas Jefferson 64
Philadelphia Northeast 71, Abraham Lincoln 57
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 60, Pine-Richland 44
Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 48
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Quakertown 49
Pocono Mountain West 67, East Stroudsburg North 64
Port Allegany 46, Brockway 29
Pottstown 64, La Academia Charter 56
Pottsville Nativity 65, Shenandoah Valley 60
Quaker Valley 70, East Allegheny 29
Red Lion 54, Northeastern 47
Rochester 53, Cornell 44
Saegertown 65, Cochranton 61
Scranton Holy Cross 62, Old Forge 33
Selinsgrove 55, Shikellamy 38
Serra Catholic 56, Clairton 51
Shady Side Academy 65, Valley 56
Shaler 69, Plum 44
Sharon 63, Hickory 58
Sharpsville 42, Lakeview 29
Shenango 77, Laurel 52
Smethport 68, Oswayo 43
Somerset 61, Richland 52
Southern Columbia 64, Bloomsburg 50
Springside Chestnut Hill 57, Penn Charter 52, OT
Steel Valley 100, Brentwood 79
Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 46
Summit Academy 89, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 83
Titusville 64, Corry 61
Trinity 80, Connellsville 45
Tyrone 76, Clearfield 39
Upper Dublin 43, Wissahickon 39
Valley View 61, Scranton 34
Vaux Big Picture 85, Motivation 33
Warrior Run 49, Mount Carmel 48
Waynesboro 73, Gettysburg 53
West Branch 79, Harmony 73
West Mifflin 73, Montour 72, OT
West Scranton 53, North Pocono 49
West York 47, Eastern York 45
Whitehall 60, Emmaus 56
William Tennent 72, Upper Moreland 69, OT
Woodland Hills 42, Armstrong 33
Wyoming Area 71, Lake-Lehman 46
Wyoming Valley West 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 46
Yough 77, Waynesburg Central 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/