Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 65, Scranton Prep 48

Aliquippa 53, South Side 30

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 79, Venango 45

Antietam 75, Kutztown 33

Archbishop Carroll 65, Lansdale Catholic 52

Archbishop Ryan 84, Conwell Egan 52

Archbishop Wood 75, Bonner-Prendergast 54

Avella 77, Western Beaver County 63

Avonworth 63, South Allegheny 58

Beaver Area 55, Central Valley 48

Beaver Falls 52, Neshannock 43

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52

Berks Catholic 64, Twin Valley 41, OT

Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31

Bethlehem Catholic 37, Easton 35

Bishop Canevin 72, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 59

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Central Martinsburg 43

Blue Ridge 82, Lackawanna Trail 33

Brandywine Heights 69, Tulpehocken 59

Brownsville 51, Washington 43

Burrell 57, Derry 48

Butler 78, Seneca Valley 71

Cambridge Springs 61, Eisenhower 58

Camp Hill Trinity 81, Camp Hill 32

Carlisle 69, State College 58

Carmichaels 57, Bethlehem Center 48

Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 59

Cedar Crest 95, Lebanon 55

Central Bucks East 61, Central Bucks South 57

Central Dauphin 62, Harrisburg 49

Central Dauphin East 50, Chambersburg 49

Central Mountain 64, Shamokin 55

Charleroi 55, Mount Pleasant 45

Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 45

Cheltenham 77, Lower Moreland 65

Clarion Area 62, Union 58

    • Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 41

    Conrad Weiser 76, Daniel Boone 51

    Council Rock North 53, Bensalem 52

    Cumberland Valley 51, Altoona 44

    Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 42

    ELCO 49, Northern Lebanon 31

    East Pennsboro 52, Susquehanna Township 46

    East Stroudsburg South 67, Pleasant Valley 53

    Elk County Catholic 43, Johnsonburg 27

    Elk Lake 46, Mountain View 30

    Elwood City Riverside 76, New Brighton 52

    Erie Cathedral Prep 53, Erie 48

    Erie First Christian Academy 68, Iroquois 46

    Erie McDowell 63, General McLane 50

    Exeter 48, West Lawn Wilson 35

    Fairview 52, Seneca 37

    Farrell 53, Kennedy Catholic 32

    Father Judge 80, La Salle CHS 60

    Forest City 56, Susquehanna 50

    Forest Hills 77, Bishop McCort 66, 2OT

    Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41

    Franklin 75, Conneaut Area 41

    Freeport 47, Knoch 45

    Geibel Catholic 75, Monessen 55

    Girard 54, North East 38

    Greater Johnstown 75, Westmont Hilltop 55

    Greater Latrobe 70, Kiski Area 61

    Greencastle Antrim 61, Big Spring 45

    Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Leechburg 52

    Greensburg Salem 75, Indiana 70

    Greenville 67, Slippery Rock 54

    Hampton 51, Highlands 46

    Hancock, Md. 64, HOPE for Hyndman 24

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Boiling Springs 53

    Hatboro-Horsham 55, Abington 45

    Hempfield 52, Penn Manor 45

    Hempfield Area 67, Upper St. Clair 65

    Heritage Academy, Md. 84, Shalom Christian 78

    Hershey 46, Mechanicsburg 32

    Holy Redeemer 60, MMI Prep 39

    Huntingdon 57, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

    Jamestown 61, Rocky Grove 43

    Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38

    Keystone 53, Moniteau 37

    Keystone Oaks 62, South Park 60

    Lakeland 63, Montrose 29

    Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Lancaster Catholic 47

    Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45

    Lewisburg 68, Danville 57

    Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26

    Lincoln Park Charter 71, Pittsburgh North Catholic 55

    Littlestown 75, York County Tech 47

    Malvern Phelps 123, Cross Christian, Del. 75

    Malvern Prep 74, Haverford School 57

    Marian Catholic 63, Williams Valley 52

    Maritime Academy 73, Engineering And Science 61

    Mars 73, North Hills 72

    McKeesport 68, Gateway 62

    Meadville 75, Fort Leboeuf 36

    Mercer 62, West Middlesex 52

    Mercyhurst Prep 66, Northwestern 36

    Mid Valley 34, Dunmore 33

    Middletown 63, Steelton-Highspire 55

    Mifflin County 61, Lower Dauphin 48

    Milton Hershey 56, Red Land 49

    Minersville 60, Lourdes Regional 39

    Mohawk 64, Lincoln High School 59

    Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Friends Select 23

    Mount Lebanon 50, Baldwin 49

    Muhlenberg 67, Dallas 64

    Nanticoke Area 68, Hanover Area 46

    Nazareth Area 58, Bethlehem Freedom 52

    Neshaminy 55, Council Rock South 47

    Neumann 85, Muncy 56

    Neumann-Goretti 69, St. Joseph’s Prep 54

    New Castle 62, North Allegheny 53

    New Hope-Solebury High School 62, Springfield Montco 40

    North Penn 63, Central Bucks West 51

    North Star 61, Ferndale 41

    Northumberland Christian 50, Columbia County Christian High School 44

    Northwest Area 67, Millville 16

    Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39

    Octorara 65, Donegal 60

    Oil City 60, Warren 58

    Otto-Eldred 53, Cameron County 46

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Sto-Rox 42

    Parkland 69, Allentown Allen 46

    Penn Cambria 89, Chestnut Ridge 49

    Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 51

    Penn-Trafford 55, Franklin Regional 40

    Pennington, N.J. 61, Solebury 59

    Pennridge 59, Souderton 52

    Perkiomen Valley 68, Norristown 61

    Peters Township 83, Thomas Jefferson 64

    Philadelphia Northeast 71, Abraham Lincoln 57

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 60, Pine-Richland 44

    Pittston Area 58, Hazleton Area 48

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Quakertown 49

    Pocono Mountain West 67, East Stroudsburg North 64

    Port Allegany 46, Brockway 29

    Pottstown 64, La Academia Charter 56

    Pottsville Nativity 65, Shenandoah Valley 60

    Quaker Valley 70, East Allegheny 29

    Red Lion 54, Northeastern 47

    Rochester 53, Cornell 44

    Saegertown 65, Cochranton 61

    Scranton Holy Cross 62, Old Forge 33

    Selinsgrove 55, Shikellamy 38

    Serra Catholic 56, Clairton 51

    Shady Side Academy 65, Valley 56

    Shaler 69, Plum 44

    Sharon 63, Hickory 58

    Sharpsville 42, Lakeview 29

    Shenango 77, Laurel 52

    Smethport 68, Oswayo 43

    Somerset 61, Richland 52

    Southern Columbia 64, Bloomsburg 50

    Springside Chestnut Hill 57, Penn Charter 52, OT

    Steel Valley 100, Brentwood 79

    Sullivan County 67, Columbia-Montour 46

    Summit Academy 89, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 83

    Titusville 64, Corry 61

    Trinity 80, Connellsville 45

    Tyrone 76, Clearfield 39

    Upper Dublin 43, Wissahickon 39

    Valley View 61, Scranton 34

    Vaux Big Picture 85, Motivation 33

    Warrior Run 49, Mount Carmel 48

    Waynesboro 73, Gettysburg 53

    West Branch 79, Harmony 73

    West Mifflin 73, Montour 72, OT

    West Scranton 53, North Pocono 49

    West York 47, Eastern York 45

    Whitehall 60, Emmaus 56

    William Tennent 72, Upper Moreland 69, OT

    Woodland Hills 42, Armstrong 33

    Wyoming Area 71, Lake-Lehman 46

    Wyoming Valley West 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 46

    Yough 77, Waynesburg Central 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.