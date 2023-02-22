AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calhoun County 55, Meadow Bridge 45

Charleston Catholic 49, Poca 35

East Fairmont 66, North Marion 36

Fairmont Senior 58, Bridgeport 51

Frankfort 44, Pendleton County 41

Herbert Hoover 61, Winfield 59

Midland Trail 70, River View 60

Philip Barbour 57, Lincoln 41

Point Pleasant 73, Buffalo 49

Princeton 75, Bluefield 66

Ripley 66, Ravenswood 44

South Charleston 51, Oak Hill 46

Spring Valley 61, Parkersburg 56

University 62, Musselman 40

Wirt County 59, Braxton County 50

___

