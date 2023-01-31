Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 66, Denison-Schleswig 30
Albia 54, Fairfield 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Unity Christian 40
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock, Britt 69
Clear Lake 54, Algona 51
Des Moines, North 46, Pella 44
East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, West Central, Maynard 17
East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 13
Estherville Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 30
Forest City 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22
Grand View Christian 42, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 29
Harlan 43, Winterset 38
Hinton 51, Trinity Christian High School 24
Humboldt 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20
Jesup 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 43
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40
Newell-Fonda 85, Manson Northwest Webster 28
Osage 66, Charles City 11
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, East 43
Shenandoah 67, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38
Spencer 52, Cherokee, Washington 51
Springville 70, Alburnett 28
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Tripoli 20
Waterloo Christian School 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Waukee Northwest 88, Sioux City, West 36
West Nodaway, Mo. 55, Sidney 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/