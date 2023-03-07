AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Foley 66, Holdingford 54

Venture Academy 95, High School for Recording Arts 67

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Goodhue 60, Rushford-Peterson 50

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Fillmore Central 52

Section 4=

First Round=

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 63, Academy for Science and Agriculture 30

Exploration 66, Chesterton Academy 57

Section 5=

First Round=

Bertha-Hewitt 66, Sebeka 45

St. John’s Prep 62, Mille Lacs Co-op 44

Upsala 73, Laporte 51

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Verndale 53

Section 6=

First Round=

Breckenridge 79, New York Mills 47

Ortonville 63, Benson 53

Underwood 69, Rothsay 58

Section 7=

First Round=

Floodwood 104, Northeast Range 30

Hill City 60, Cook County 44

Section 8=

First Round=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 55, Climax/Fisher 40

Clearbrook-Gonvick 71, Kelliher/Northome 54

Mahnomen/Waubun 64, Bagley 40

Stephen-Argyle 78, Lake of the Woods 48

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Cannon Falls 55, La Crescent 53

Lake City 60, Rochester Lourdes 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.