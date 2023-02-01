AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 57, Mogadore 55

Alliance 67, Minerva 61

Alliance Marlington 75, Salem 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 52, Doylestown Chippewa 49

Ashville Teays Valley 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60

Atwater Waterloo 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59, 2OT

Austintown Fitch 57, Youngs. Boardman 47

Avon Lake 70, Medina Buckeye 48

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Bethel-Tate 34

Beachwood 82, Chesterland W. Geauga 70

Beaver Eastern 75, Waverly 53

Bellaire 66, Lisbon Beaver 56

Belmont Union Local 65, Barnesville 52

Berlin Hiland 53, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35

Bishop Fenwick 70, Monroe 61

Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39

Bloom-Carroll 59, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Bristol 56, Ashtabula St. John 25

Brookfield 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Brookville 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Bucyrus 73, Crestline 63

Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, E. Liverpool 57

Caldwell 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52

Campbell Memorial 54, Warren Champion 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 45

Canal Fulton Northwest 68, Akr. Coventry 46

Canal Winchester 66, Chillicothe 33

Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 33

Carey 53, New Riegel 38

Politics

  • Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

  • Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues

  • How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

  • Biden, McCarthy, once breakfast mates, wrangle over US debt

    • Carrollton 37, Beloit W. Branch 35

    Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 57

    Centerburg 52, Marion Pleasant 49

    Chagrin Falls 61, Orange 46

    Chardon 80, Madison 63

    Chillicothe Unioto 76, Hillsboro 59

    Cin. Oak Hills 38, Cin. Colerain 29

    Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 60

    Cin. Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42

    Circleville 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

    Clyde 87, Milan Edison 57

    Cols. Beechcroft 53, North Intl 47

    Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 51

    Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 45

    Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 65

    Cols. KIPP 57, Dublin Scioto 51

    Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Whetstone 59

    Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Galloway Westland 41

    Columbiana 47, Hanoverton United 43

    Copley 66, Peninsula Woodridge 55

    Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 56

    Coshocton 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 51

    Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Lorain Clearview 43

    Dalton 76, West Salem Northwestern 40

    Day. Carroll 67, Wilmington 39

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Cin. La Salle 65

    Day. Christian 56, Miami Valley 43

    Delphos Jefferson 59, Ft. Jennings 46

    Delphos St. John’s 48, Van Wert 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Delta 69, W. Unity Hilltop 31

    Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46

    East 58, Cols. Centennial 48

    Eastlake North 81, Mayfield 73

    Elyria Cath. 86, Amherst Steele 63

    Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 53

    Fredericktown 66, Marion Elgin 51

    Galion Northmor 57, Bucyrus Wynford 53

    Garrettsville Garfield 69, Youngs. Liberty 50

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43

    Goshen 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52

    Hannibal River 61, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

    Heath 44, Newark Licking Valley 31

    Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Southview 62

    Horizon Science 75, Howard E. Knox 52

    Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 38

    Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Day. Meadowdale 36

    Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50

    Jackson 39, Pomeroy Meigs 37, OT

    Jackson Center 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

    Jefferson Area 51, Girard 35

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Rittman 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Johnstown 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

    Johnstown Northridge 44, Granville 34

    Kirtland 54, Middlefield Cardinal 49, 2OT

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34, Sugar Grove Berne Union 27

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Westerville Cent. 49

    Lewistown Indian Lake 77, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

    Lexington 94, Galion 79

    Liberty Christian Academy 42, Granville Christian 41

    Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Whitmer 46

    Lisbon David Anderson 61, Racine Southern 56

    Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 54

    London Madison Plains 63, Spring. Greenon 26

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Strasburg-Franklin 37

    Louisville 70, ISA Academy 56

    Lowellville 69, McDonald 31

    Lucasville Valley 71, Portsmouth W. 37

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 57, OT

    Malvern 72, E. Can. 47

    Maple Hts. 63, Lorain 57

    Martins Ferry 70, Shadyside 62

    Mason 71, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 68, OT

    Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47

    McArthur Vinton County 58, Athens 48

    McConnelsville Morgan 54, Thornville Sheridan 53

    McDermott Scioto NW 57, S. Webster 55

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Metamora Evergreen 60, Edon 49

    Middletown 52, Fairfield 48

    Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Spring. NE 39

    Monroeville 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 70, Piketon 48

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 61

    New Albany 74, Worthington Kilbourne 61

    New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 45

    New Concord John Glenn 72, Warsaw River View 51

    New Lexington 37, Crooksville 24

    New Middletown Spring. 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35

    Oak Harbor 63, Sandusky St. Mary 46

    Ontario 65, Ashland Crestview 62, OT

    Pandora-Gilboa 46, Columbus Grove 43

    Perry 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 60

    Piqua 59, Riverside Stebbins 46

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38

    Poland Seminary 70, Struthers 60

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Franklin Furnace Green 36

    Rayland Buckeye 76, Bridgeport 43

    Richmond Edison 72, Jefferson County Christian 37

    Richmond Hts. 87, Gates Mills Hawken 59

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 70, Independence 25

    Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 30

    S. Charleston SE 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 59

    STVM 50, Akr. Hoban 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sandusky 79, Oberlin 43

    Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 52

    Sebring McKinley 44, Mineral Ridge 41

    Seton 69, Trinity at Meadowview, Va. 43

    Smithville 53, Creston Norwayne 47

    South 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56

    Spring Valley, W.Va. 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45

    St. Clairsville 79, John Marshall, W.Va. 62

    Swanton 57, Oregon Clay 42

    Tontogany Otsego 62, Millbury Lake 47

    Troy 77, Sidney 58

    Urbana 55, Richwood N. Union 39

    Vienna Mathews 58, Southington Chalker 50

    Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 32

    W. Carrollton 20, Vandalia Butler 16

    Warren Howland 42, Warren Harding 41

    Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54

    Weir, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 34

    Wellsville 71, E. Palestine 37

    Westerville N. 53, Bishop Watterson 43

    Westerville S. 66, Thomas Worthington 50

    Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44

    Wickliffe 73, Orwell Grand Valley 68, OT

    Williamsburg 56, Felicity-Franklin 46

    Willoughby S. 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54

    Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. East 42

    Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 54

    Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 14

    Zanesville 78, Hebron Lakewood 50

    Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 41

    Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Corning Miller 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cabell Midland, W.Va. vs. S. Point, ccd.

    Columbiana Crestview vs. Newton Falls, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.