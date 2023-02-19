Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brainerd 73, Buffalo 59
Caledonia 79, Triton 66
Champlin Park 72, St. Michael-Albertville 64
Dawson-Boyd 78, Montevideo 68
Duluth East 62, Shakopee 60
Grand Rapids 69, Detroit Lakes 65
Hudson, Wis. 55, Stillwater 38
Hutchinson 46, Litchfield 36
LeSueur-Henderson 93, Nicollet 50
Liberty Classical 69, St. Paul Como Park 51
Minneapolis Southwest 78, Simley 56
Minnetonka 68, Edina 67
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57
Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 58
Rochester Lourdes 67, Winona Cotter 34
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Pipestone 48
Sauk Centre 67, Maple River 61
South St. Paul 50, Tartan 44
St. Paul Johnson 78, Washington Tech 45
Wabasha-Kellogg 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 43
Waconia 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/