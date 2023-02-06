BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wheeling Park (4)
|18-2
|92
|1
|2. Morgantown (3)
|15-4
|91
|3
|3. Spring Valley (3)
|15-3
|83
|2
|4. Spring Mills
|15-0
|69
|5
|5. Cabell Midland
|14-5
|65
|4
|6. University
|12-7
|44
|7
|7. Huntington
|10-8
|41
|6
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|10-7
|31
|8
|9. Parkersburg South
|10-8
|12
|9
|10. George Washington
|11-5
|8
|NR
|(tie) St. Albans
|11-8
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3.
|1. North Marion (6)
|19-1
|94
|2
|2. Wayne (3)
|18-1
|89
|1
|3. Ripley (1)
|18-1
|86
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|18-2
|71
|4
|5. Robert C. Byrd
|12-4
|52
|7
|(tie) Philip Barbour
|10-7
|52
|6
|7. Nitro
|9-9
|34
|5
|8. Logan
|9-10
|31
|9
|9. Lewis County
|12-5
|29
|8
|10. PikeView
|9-7
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Keyser 4, Winfield 2.
|1. Mingo Central (10)
|16-1
|100
|2
|2. Wyoming East
|14-3
|89
|1
|3. Summers County
|14-4
|79
|3
|4. Wheeling Central
|15-4
|65
|5
|5. Williamstown
|14-4
|62
|4
|6. St. Marys
|13-7
|48
|7
|7. Charleston Catholic
|10-8
|36
|9
|(tie) Parkersburg Catholic
|11-6
|36
|6
|9. Ritchie County
|11-7
|17
|10
|10. Chapmanville
|12-6
|15
|8
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.
|1. Cameron (10)
|14-5
|100
|1
|2. Doddridge County
|15-3
|86
|2
|3. Tucker County
|14-2
|83
|3
|4. Greenbrier West
|15-3
|65
|6
|5. Webster County
|15-3
|60
|4
|6. James Monroe
|13-5
|51
|5
|7. Gilmer County
|10-8
|40
|7
|8. Tolsia
|11-8
|27
|T8
|9. Tug Valley
|7-6
|18
|T8
|10. Pendleton County
|8-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 7.