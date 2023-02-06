BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (4) 18-2 92 1 2. Morgantown (3) 15-4 91 3 3. Spring Valley (3) 15-3 83 2 4. Spring Mills 15-0 69 5 5. Cabell Midland 14-5 65 4 6. University 12-7 44 7 7. Huntington 10-8 41 6 8. Woodrow Wilson 10-7 31 8 9. Parkersburg South 10-8 12 9 10. George Washington 11-5 8 NR (tie) St. Albans 11-8 8 10

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6) 19-1 94 2 2. Wayne (3) 18-1 89 1 3. Ripley (1) 18-1 86 3 4. East Fairmont 18-2 71 4 5. Robert C. Byrd 12-4 52 7 (tie) Philip Barbour 10-7 52 6 7. Nitro 9-9 34 5 8. Logan 9-10 31 9 9. Lewis County 12-5 29 8 10. PikeView 9-7 6 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 4, Winfield 2.

Class AA

1. Mingo Central (10) 16-1 100 2 2. Wyoming East 14-3 89 1 3. Summers County 14-4 79 3 4. Wheeling Central 15-4 65 5 5. Williamstown 14-4 62 4 6. St. Marys 13-7 48 7 7. Charleston Catholic 10-8 36 9 (tie) Parkersburg Catholic 11-6 36 6 9. Ritchie County 11-7 17 10 10. Chapmanville 12-6 15 8

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (10) 14-5 100 1 2. Doddridge County 15-3 86 2 3. Tucker County 14-2 83 3 4. Greenbrier West 15-3 65 6 5. Webster County 15-3 60 4 6. James Monroe 13-5 51 5 7. Gilmer County 10-8 40 7 8. Tolsia 11-8 27 T8 9. Tug Valley 7-6 18 T8 10. Pendleton County 8-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 7.