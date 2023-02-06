AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 6, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (4) 18-2 92 1
2. Morgantown (3) 15-4 91 3
3. Spring Valley (3) 15-3 83 2
4. Spring Mills 15-0 69 5
5. Cabell Midland 14-5 65 4
6. University 12-7 44 7
7. Huntington 10-8 41 6
8. Woodrow Wilson 10-7 31 8
9. Parkersburg South 10-8 12 9
10. George Washington 11-5 8 NR
(tie) St. Albans 11-8 8 10

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6) 19-1 94 2
2. Wayne (3) 18-1 89 1
3. Ripley (1) 18-1 86 3
4. East Fairmont 18-2 71 4
5. Robert C. Byrd 12-4 52 7
(tie) Philip Barbour 10-7 52 6
7. Nitro 9-9 34 5
8. Logan 9-10 31 9
9. Lewis County 12-5 29 8
10. PikeView 9-7 6 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 4, Winfield 2.

Class AA

ADVERTISEMENT
1. Mingo Central (10) 16-1 100 2
2. Wyoming East 14-3 89 1
3. Summers County 14-4 79 3
4. Wheeling Central 15-4 65 5
5. Williamstown 14-4 62 4
6. St. Marys 13-7 48 7
7. Charleston Catholic 10-8 36 9
(tie) Parkersburg Catholic 11-6 36 6
9. Ritchie County 11-7 17 10
10. Chapmanville 12-6 15 8

West Virginia

  • Police chief of Huntington, WVa resigns, citing family

  • Federal grant to assist operations of WVa railroad facility

  • Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61

  • Vann, hot start lead No. 20 Sooner women past W.Va. 93-68

    • Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

    Class A

    1. Cameron (10) 14-5 100 1
    2. Doddridge County 15-3 86 2
    3. Tucker County 14-2 83 3
    4. Greenbrier West 15-3 65 6
    5. Webster County 15-3 60 4
    6. James Monroe 13-5 51 5
    7. Gilmer County 10-8 40 7
    8. Tolsia 11-8 27 T8
    9. Tug Valley 7-6 18 T8
    10. Pendleton County 8-3 13 NR

    Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 7.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.