AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 51, Sumiton Christian 49

Austin 78, Florence 46

B.C. Rain 70, Elberta 58

Billingsley 56, Verbena 29

Blount 72, Murphy 63

Carroll-Ozark 67, Red Level 56

Catholic-Montgomery 53, Bullock County 38

Central-Tuscaloosa 59, Paul Bryant 56

Clarke County 53, Chickasaw 37

Columbia 71, Athens 61

Cornerstone School 79, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 67

Covenant Christian 93, Cherokee 45

East Lawrence 52, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 49

Enterprise 52, Prattville 27

Geneva 65, Slocomb 51

Geraldine 62, Crossville 36

Good Hope 70, Fairview 64

Hamilton 61, Curry 50

Hanceville 57, Holly Pond 50

Handley 44, Anniston 41

Hartselle 51, Cullman 50

Hazel Green 92, Fairfield 20

Highland Home 72, Hillcrest-Evergreen 57

Holtville 73, Marbury 58

Homewood 71, Parker 53

Huntsville 61, Grissom 42

Kinston 45, Hou Co 24

Linden 73, A.L. Johnson 56

Lynn 68, Vina 40

Macon-East 57, Valiant Cross 44

Millry 66, Washington County 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Muscle Shoals 78, Lauderdale County 44

New Hope 56, Brewer 45

Northside Methodist 43, New Brockton 42

Oak Mountain 73, Chelsea 63

Oxford 54, Gadsden 53

Phil Campbell 51, Hackleburg 42

Piedmont 66, White Plains 64

Ramsay 73, Carver-Birmingham 37

Reeltown 59, Beulah 29

Shades Valley 56, Woodlawn 44

Sports

  • Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death

  • Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

  • Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final

  • Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

    • Spain Park 40, Hewitt-Trussville 39

    Sulligent 76, Lamar County 29

    Sylacauga 47, Prattville Christian Academy 41

    Tallassee 54, Beauregard 35

    Westminster Christian Academy 87, Decatur Heritage 39

    Wicksburg 53, Emmanuel Christian 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lanett vs. Horseshoe Bend, ccd.

    Sardis vs. West End, ccd.

    Section vs. St. John Paul II Catholic, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.