Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 51, Sumiton Christian 49
Austin 78, Florence 46
B.C. Rain 70, Elberta 58
Billingsley 56, Verbena 29
Blount 72, Murphy 63
Carroll-Ozark 67, Red Level 56
Catholic-Montgomery 53, Bullock County 38
Central-Tuscaloosa 59, Paul Bryant 56
Clarke County 53, Chickasaw 37
Columbia 71, Athens 61
Cornerstone School 79, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 67
Covenant Christian 93, Cherokee 45
East Lawrence 52, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 49
Enterprise 52, Prattville 27
Geneva 65, Slocomb 51
Geraldine 62, Crossville 36
Good Hope 70, Fairview 64
Hamilton 61, Curry 50
Hanceville 57, Holly Pond 50
Handley 44, Anniston 41
Hartselle 51, Cullman 50
Hazel Green 92, Fairfield 20
Highland Home 72, Hillcrest-Evergreen 57
Holtville 73, Marbury 58
Homewood 71, Parker 53
Huntsville 61, Grissom 42
Kinston 45, Hou Co 24
Linden 73, A.L. Johnson 56
Lynn 68, Vina 40
Macon-East 57, Valiant Cross 44
Millry 66, Washington County 51
Muscle Shoals 78, Lauderdale County 44
New Hope 56, Brewer 45
Northside Methodist 43, New Brockton 42
Oak Mountain 73, Chelsea 63
Oxford 54, Gadsden 53
Phil Campbell 51, Hackleburg 42
Piedmont 66, White Plains 64
Ramsay 73, Carver-Birmingham 37
Reeltown 59, Beulah 29
Shades Valley 56, Woodlawn 44
Spain Park 40, Hewitt-Trussville 39
Sulligent 76, Lamar County 29
Sylacauga 47, Prattville Christian Academy 41
Tallassee 54, Beauregard 35
Westminster Christian Academy 87, Decatur Heritage 39
Wicksburg 53, Emmanuel Christian 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lanett vs. Horseshoe Bend, ccd.
Sardis vs. West End, ccd.
Section vs. St. John Paul II Catholic, ccd.
