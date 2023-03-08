AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA Class B=

Semifinal=

Region 1=

Central Cass 79, Hankinson 71

Kindred 62, Sargent County 58

Region 2=

Hillsboro/Central Valley 75, Grafton 64

Thompson 62, May-Port CG 60

Region 3=

Edgeley/K-M 68, Ellendale 46

Medina/P-B 47, Linton/HMB 39

Region 4=

North Star 51, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 46

Warwick 58, North Prairie 52

Region 5=

Garrison 73, Flasher 56

Shiloh 73, Washburn 36

Region 6=

Bishop Ryan 68, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 44

Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Our Redeemer’s 47

Region 7=

Beulah 52, Dickinson Trinity 29

Bowman County 75, Hazen 61

Region 8=

Divide County 61, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 55

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 55, Stanley 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

