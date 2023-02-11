AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Lima Temple Christian 48

Akr. Firestone 72, Copley 67

Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John’s 41

Arcanum 52, Spring. Greenon 33

Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59

Ashland Mapleton 90, Loudonville 62

Attica Seneca E. 57, Arcadia 52

Avon 52, Lorain 47, OT

Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Grove City Christian 50

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 31

Bellefontaine 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Bellevue 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 35

Beloit W. Branch 64, Heartland Christian 57

Berlin Hiland 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46

Bluffton 61, Kenton 41

Botkins 62, New Knoxville 41

Brooklyn 68, Columbia Station Columbia 49

Bryan 52, Paulding 49, OT

Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Eaton 46

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 45

Carey 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Carlisle 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38

Chagrin Falls 67, Aurora 39

Chillicothe Huntington 71, Portsmouth Clay 41

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 70, Cov. Latin, Ky. 48

Cin. Western Hills 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 53

Cle. Benedictine 68, Chardon NDCL 56

Collins Western Reserve 58, Cols. Wellington 45

Cols. Independence 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58

    • Cols. St. Charles 46, Cols. Bexley 42

    Continental 44, Holgate 31

    Convoy Crestview 64, Defiance Tinora 29

    Cory-Rawson 70, Dola Hardin Northern 48

    Creston Norwayne 74, Hunting Valley University 54

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Cin. McNicholas 41

    Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38

    Defiance Ayersville 51, Montpelier 38

    Delaware Hayes 51, Gahanna Lincoln 45

    Delphos Jefferson 57, Elida 43

    Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20

    E. Liverpool 59, Weir, W.Va. 57

    Eastlake North 104, Painesville Harvey 78

    Edgerton 48, Pioneer N. Central 37

    Euclid 55, Lakewood 52

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 32

    Fostoria 56, Van Buren 51

    Fremont Ross 66, Bowling Green 56

    Ft. Recovery 48, Newton Local 44

    Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Warren JFK 63

    Georgetown 77, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Strasburg-Franklin 43

    Grove City 87, Ashville Teays Valley 58

    Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33

    Harrison 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Mansfield Christian 46

    Haviland Wayne Trace 58, Lima Shawnee 43

    Hicksville 59, W. Unity Hilltop 26

    Huntington, W.Va. 75, Proctorville Fairland 44

    Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 61

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, New London 46

    Kettering Alter 69, Hamilton 46

    Lex. Christian, Ky. 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50

    Liberty Center 54, Tontogany Otsego 45

    Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Celina 40

    Linsly, W.Va. 70, Martins Ferry 54

    Malvern 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 51

    Mansfield Madison 36, Marion Harding 35

    Mansfield Sr. 59, Trotwood-Madison 55, 4OT

    Maria Stein Marion Local 57, Russia 46

    Massillon 80, Can. Glenoak 73

    Mechanicsburg 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 70, OT

    Metamora Evergreen 59, Gorham Fayette 44

    Miller City 63, Columbus Grove 59, OT

    Morral Ridgedale 49, Tree of Life 41

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

    Napoleon 71, Archbold 61

    Norwalk 69, Monroeville 56

    Old Fort 68, Bucyrus Wynford 42

    Ontario 40, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

    Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Lexington 59

    Ottoville 73, Leipsic 47

    Oxford Talawanda 57, Loveland 49

    Piketon 64, Greenfield McClain 54

    Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26, Hou 24

    Port Clinton 63, Clyde 61

    Richfield Revere 60, Dalton 59

    Rocky River 75, Cle. JFK 37

    STVM 59, Lyndhurst Brush 40

    Sandusky Perkins 72, Norwalk St. Paul 62

    Shekinah Christian 55, Granville Christian 47

    Shelby 59, Upper Sandusky 55

    Spencerville 66, Rockford Parkway 46

    St. Marys Memorial 57, St. Henry 42

    Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38

    Thomas Worthington 67, Can. McKinley 51

    Tiffin Columbian 56, Findlay 49

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Tol. Start 37

    Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 90, Elyria Open Door 79

    Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Union City, Ind. 49

    Utica 71, Sparta Highland 61

    Wapakoneta 68, Coldwater 56

    Washington C.H. 63, Circleville Logan Elm 58

    West Salem Northwestern 76, Orrville 71

    Youngs. East 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 58

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, E. Can. 45

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.