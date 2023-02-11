Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 51, Lima Temple Christian 48
Akr. Firestone 72, Copley 67
Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John’s 41
Arcanum 52, Spring. Greenon 33
Arlington 72, Van Wert Lincolnview 59
Ashland Mapleton 90, Loudonville 62
Attica Seneca E. 57, Arcadia 52
Avon 52, Lorain 47, OT
Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Grove City Christian 50
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 31
Bellefontaine 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Bellevue 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 35
Beloit W. Branch 64, Heartland Christian 57
Berlin Hiland 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46
Bluffton 61, Kenton 41
Botkins 62, New Knoxville 41
Brooklyn 68, Columbia Station Columbia 49
Bryan 52, Paulding 49, OT
Burton Berkshire 46, Kirtland 42
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 58, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Camden Preble Shawnee 52, Eaton 46
Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 45
Carey 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39
Carlisle 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 38
Chagrin Falls 67, Aurora 39
Chillicothe Huntington 71, Portsmouth Clay 41
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 70, Cov. Latin, Ky. 48
Cin. Western Hills 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 53
Cle. Benedictine 68, Chardon NDCL 56
Collins Western Reserve 58, Cols. Wellington 45
Cols. Independence 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 46
Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Africentric 58
Cols. St. Charles 46, Cols. Bexley 42
Continental 44, Holgate 31
Convoy Crestview 64, Defiance Tinora 29
Cory-Rawson 70, Dola Hardin Northern 48
Creston Norwayne 74, Hunting Valley University 54
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Cin. McNicholas 41
Defiance 75, Lima Bath 38
Defiance Ayersville 51, Montpelier 38
Delaware Hayes 51, Gahanna Lincoln 45
Delphos Jefferson 57, Elida 43
Dover 28, Morgantown, W.Va. 20
E. Liverpool 59, Weir, W.Va. 57
Eastlake North 104, Painesville Harvey 78
Edgerton 48, Pioneer N. Central 37
Euclid 55, Lakewood 52
Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 32
Fostoria 56, Van Buren 51
Fremont Ross 66, Bowling Green 56
Ft. Recovery 48, Newton Local 44
Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Warren JFK 63
Georgetown 77, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Strasburg-Franklin 43
Grove City 87, Ashville Teays Valley 58
Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33
Harrison 48, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45
Hartville Lake Center Christian 48, Mansfield Christian 46
Haviland Wayne Trace 58, Lima Shawnee 43
Hicksville 59, W. Unity Hilltop 26
Huntington, W.Va. 75, Proctorville Fairland 44
Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 61
Jeromesville Hillsdale 77, New London 46
Kettering Alter 69, Hamilton 46
Lex. Christian, Ky. 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50
Liberty Center 54, Tontogany Otsego 45
Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Celina 40
Linsly, W.Va. 70, Martins Ferry 54
Malvern 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 51
Mansfield Madison 36, Marion Harding 35
Mansfield Sr. 59, Trotwood-Madison 55, 4OT
Maria Stein Marion Local 57, Russia 46
Massillon 80, Can. Glenoak 73
Mechanicsburg 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 70, OT
Metamora Evergreen 59, Gorham Fayette 44
Miller City 63, Columbus Grove 59, OT
Morral Ridgedale 49, Tree of Life 41
Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40
Napoleon 71, Archbold 61
Norwalk 69, Monroeville 56
Old Fort 68, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Ontario 40, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Lexington 59
Ottoville 73, Leipsic 47
Oxford Talawanda 57, Loveland 49
Piketon 64, Greenfield McClain 54
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26, Hou 24
Port Clinton 63, Clyde 61
Richfield Revere 60, Dalton 59
Rocky River 75, Cle. JFK 37
STVM 59, Lyndhurst Brush 40
Sandusky Perkins 72, Norwalk St. Paul 62
Shekinah Christian 55, Granville Christian 47
Shelby 59, Upper Sandusky 55
Spencerville 66, Rockford Parkway 46
St. Marys Memorial 57, St. Henry 42
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38
Thomas Worthington 67, Can. McKinley 51
Tiffin Columbian 56, Findlay 49
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Tol. Start 37
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 90, Elyria Open Door 79
Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26
Union City Mississinawa Valley 70, Union City, Ind. 49
Utica 71, Sparta Highland 61
Wapakoneta 68, Coldwater 56
Washington C.H. 63, Circleville Logan Elm 58
West Salem Northwestern 76, Orrville 71
Youngs. East 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 58
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, E. Can. 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/