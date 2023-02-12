Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 78, Spring Valley 48
Bluefield 61, Graham, Va. 40
Cabell Midland 58, Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 32
Dover, Ohio 28, Morgantown 20
E. Liverpool, Ohio 59, Weir 57
Fairmont Senior 74, Philip Barbour 46
Hampshire 61, Lincoln 33
Huntington 75, Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 44
Ironton, Ohio 79, Teays Valley Christian 61
Linsly 70, Martins Ferry, Ohio 54
Madonna 69, Cameron 55
Paden City 40, Union Grant 24
Petersburg 58, Pendleton County 55
Preston 53, Liberty Harrison 44
Radford, Va. 55, Greenbrier East 38
Tug Valley 63, Belfry, Ky. 48
Wahama 57, Sherman 40
Wyoming East 66, Westside 39
