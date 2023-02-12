AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 78, Spring Valley 48

Bluefield 61, Graham, Va. 40

Cabell Midland 58, Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 32

Dover, Ohio 28, Morgantown 20

E. Liverpool, Ohio 59, Weir 57

Fairmont Senior 74, Philip Barbour 46

Hampshire 61, Lincoln 33

Huntington 75, Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 44

Ironton, Ohio 79, Teays Valley Christian 61

Linsly 70, Martins Ferry, Ohio 54

Madonna 69, Cameron 55

Paden City 40, Union Grant 24

Petersburg 58, Pendleton County 55

Preston 53, Liberty Harrison 44

Radford, Va. 55, Greenbrier East 38

Tug Valley 63, Belfry, Ky. 48

Wahama 57, Sherman 40

Wyoming East 66, Westside 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

