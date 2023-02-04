AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 70, Valley Center 35

Andover Central 59, Goddard-Eisenhower 46

Arkansas City 76, Goddard 68, 2OT

Ashland 39, Otis-Bison 31

Augusta 31, Andale 29

Axtell 60, Valley Heights 34

BV Northwest 50, Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 30

BV Randolph 58, Onaga 49

Blue Valley 50, BV West 36

Central Heights 80, KC Christian 66

Central Plains 59, St. John 52

Centralia 63, Frankfort 43

Chanute 55, Iola 41

Chase County 57, Hartford 46

Circle 66, Wellington 35

Clifton-Clyde 52, Doniphan West 35

DeSoto 68, Topeka Seaman 39

Derby 60, Salina Central 45

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 78, Rawlins County 55

Eudora 46, Wamego 33

Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40

Galena 66, Baxter Springs 34

Garden City 57, Guymon, Okla. 42

Great Bend 72, Liberal 42

Halstead 37, Larned 34

Hanover 53, Republic County 40

Hays 56, Dodge City 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Smith Center 41

Hesston 46, Hillsboro 37

Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 43

Holton 50, Nemaha Central 49, OT

Hugoton 60, Colby 43

Hutchinson 66, Salina South 40

Independence 40, Labette County 35

Jayhawk Linn 47, St. Paul 35

Jefferson North 37, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 32, OT

Junction City, Ore. 52, Topeka 46

KC Piper 70, Lansing 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 78, Wichita West 35

Kinsley 51, Spearville 48

La Crosse 51, Ness City 40

    • Lakeside 59, Rock Hills 50

    Lyndon 52, Olpe 48

    Macksville 62, Victoria 31

    Maize South 62, Maize 50

    Marysville 56, Abilene 51

    McPherson 68, Wichita Collegiate 52

    Mill Valley 60, Olathe East 46

    Moundridge 53, Inman 46

    Nickerson 64, Smoky Valley 36

    Northeast-Arma 57, Altoona-Midway 47

    Norton 59, Plainville 41

    Norwich 48, Cunningham 43

    Olathe South 51, Olathe Northwest 40

    Olathe West 79, Lawrence Free State 9

    Osborne 79, Natoma 16

    Ottawa 50, Louisburg 46

    Oxford 60, West Elk 56

    Perry-Lecompton 57, Hiawatha 42

    Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 58

    Pleasant Ridge 37, McLouth 26

    Pratt 56, Hoisington 47

    Riverton 70, Frontenac 58

    Rock Creek 68, Riley County 58

    SM East 56, Olathe North 41

    SM Northwest 44, SM South 42

    SM West 74, Lawrence 63

    Sabetha 70, Royal Valley 45

    Salina Sacred Heart 50, Minneapolis 37

    Santa Fe Trail 69, Prairie View 36

    Scott City 71, Ulysses 55

    South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 32

    Southeast 69, Crest 37

    Southeast Saline 66, Chapman 42

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Wilson 38

    St. Mary’s 74, Silver Lake 67

    St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Rockhurst, Mo. 52

    St. Xavier 52, Topeka 46

    Sterling 68, Marion 47

    Syracuse 56, Elkhart 51

    Thunder Ridge 55, Sylvan-Lucas 52

    Topeka Hayden 51, Manhattan 48

    Topeka West 85, KC Turner 56

    Trego 49, Ellis 15

    Troy 58, Linn 46

    Uniontown 38, Oswego 32

    Wabaunsee 47, Rossville 33

    Washburn Rural 50, Emporia 42, OT

    Washington County 60, Wetmore 52

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 36

    Wichita Campus 76, Newton 49

    Wichita Heights 55, Wichita East 27

    Wichita Independent 71, Kingman 65

    Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 18

