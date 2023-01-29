AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 49

Centerville 40, Cin. Moeller 35

Chardon 67, Kirtland 52

Cin. Elder 64, Kettering Fairmont 50

Delta 34, Pioneer N. Central 29

Granville Christian 49, Genoa Christian 34

Lewistown Indian Lake 68, Creston Norwayne 67

St. Clairsville 88, Richmond Edison 38

Sycamore Mohawk 56, Lucasville Valley 52

Woodford Co., Ky. 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50

Battle at the Berkey=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Wooster Triway 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

