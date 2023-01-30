Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Independence (8)
|22-3
|115
|1
|2. Hillsboro (3)
|18-3
|103
|3
|3. Bartlett (1)
|17-8
|81
|2
|4. William Blount
|22-4
|78
|4
|5. Oak Ridge
|18-3
|59
|T7
|6. Germantown
|17-5
|47
|5
|7. Bradley Central
|16-3
|40
|9
|8. Gallatin
|19-4
|38
|10
|9. Rossview
|19-4
|27
|NR
|10. Houston
|15-6
|24
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Haywood County (7)
|20-4
|109
|2
|2. Stone Memorial
|19-3
|99
|4
|3. Crockett County
|19-3
|90
|1
|4. Fulton (4)
|19-5
|87
|6
|5. Livingston Academy (1)
|20-3
|70
|3
|6. Fayette Ware
|18-6
|54
|8
|7. Lawrence County
|20-4
|45
|5
|8. Tennessee
|20-6
|39
|10
|9. Dyersburg
|17-4
|18
|NR
|10. Dyer County
|15-5
|13
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (12)
|19-0
|120
|1
|2. Fairview
|19-3
|98
|2
|3. Kingston
|17-3
|70
|5
|4. Cascade
|19-4
|65
|6
|5. Douglass
|15-6
|63
|4
|6. Chuckey-Doak
|20-4
|62
|3
|7. Milan
|17-5
|50
|7
|8. Gibson County
|16-6
|32
|10
|9. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|17-4
|22
|8
|9. Power Center Academy High School
|15-8
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Middleton (12)
|16-1
|120
|1
|2. Clay County
|18-3
|108
|2
|3. Hampton
|18-5
|89
|4
|4. Richland
|17-4
|73
|3
|5. Gordonsville
|17-5
|72
|7
|6. East Robertson
|15-5
|46
|6
|7. Eagleville
|16-7
|39
|8
|8. McKenzie
|12-5
|38
|5
|9. Chattanooga Preparatory
|18-8
|23
|10
|10. Santa Fe
|15-6
|13
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Briarcrest (8)
|24-2
|114
|1
|2. Brentwood Academy (4)
|17-2
|111
|2
|3. MBA
|18-3
|95
|3
|4. Knoxville Webb
|18-6
|64
|5
|5. CBHS
|16-5
|44
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Goodpasture (10)
|21-1
|118
|1
|2. Lausanne Collegiate (2)
|21-2
|108
|3
|3. Boyd Buchanan
|20-3
|77
|2
|4. Clarksville Academy
|18-5
|69
|5
|5. Sacred Heart
|20-5
|30
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: King’s Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.
|———
