Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Independence (8) 22-3 115 1 2. Hillsboro (3) 18-3 103 3 3. Bartlett (1) 17-8 81 2 4. William Blount 22-4 78 4 5. Oak Ridge 18-3 59 T7 6. Germantown 17-5 47 5 7. Bradley Central 16-3 40 9 8. Gallatin 19-4 38 10 9. Rossview 19-4 27 NR 10. Houston 15-6 24 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 109 2 2. Stone Memorial 19-3 99 4 3. Crockett County 19-3 90 1 4. Fulton (4) 19-5 87 6 5. Livingston Academy (1) 20-3 70 3 6. Fayette Ware 18-6 54 8 7. Lawrence County 20-4 45 5 8. Tennessee 20-6 39 10 9. Dyersburg 17-4 18 NR 10. Dyer County 15-5 13 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. East Nashville (12) 19-0 120 1 2. Fairview 19-3 98 2 3. Kingston 17-3 70 5 4. Cascade 19-4 65 6 5. Douglass 15-6 63 4 6. Chuckey-Doak 20-4 62 3 7. Milan 17-5 50 7 8. Gibson County 16-6 32 10 9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 22 8 9. Power Center Academy High School 15-8 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Middleton (12) 16-1 120 1 2. Clay County 18-3 108 2 3. Hampton 18-5 89 4 4. Richland 17-4 73 3 5. Gordonsville 17-5 72 7 6. East Robertson 15-5 46 6 7. Eagleville 16-7 39 8 8. McKenzie 12-5 38 5 9. Chattanooga Preparatory 18-8 23 10 10. Santa Fe 15-6 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Briarcrest (8) 24-2 114 1 2. Brentwood Academy (4) 17-2 111 2 3. MBA 18-3 95 3 4. Knoxville Webb 18-6 64 5 5. CBHS 16-5 44 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.

Division II - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Goodpasture (10) 21-1 118 1 2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 108 3 3. Boyd Buchanan 20-3 77 2 4. Clarksville Academy 18-5 69 5 5. Sacred Heart 20-5 30 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: King’s Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.