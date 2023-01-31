AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 38, St. Mary’s 35

Banks 60, Neah-Kah-Nie 12

Blanchet Catholic 42, Chemawa 38

Bonanza 58, Tulelake, Calif. 25

Catlin Gabel 55, Portland Adventist 22

Clackamas 60, Camas, Wash. 50

Clatskanie 67, Gaston 35

Corbett 62, Rainier 29

Damascus Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 5

Gervais 49, Colton 23

McNary 57, North Salem 31

Mountain View 58, Summit 44

Nestucca 41, Faith Bible 26

Redmond 73, Caldera 18

Regis def. Culver, forfeit

Ridgeview 46, Bend 37

Santiam Christian 46, N. Clackamas Christian 18

Sheridan 53, Taft 48

Sutherlin 47, South Umpqua 14

Vernonia 49, Mannahouse Christian 17

Warrenton 31, Yamhill-Carlton 26

Western Christian High School 40, Willamina 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.