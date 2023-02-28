Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 73, Pelican Rapids 69
Alexandria 82, Sartell-St. Stephen 50
Andover 85, Centennial 59
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 82, Brandon-Evansville 60
Border West 79, Underwood 55
Braham 93, Floodwood 81
Breck 69, Mound Westonka 41
Cambridge-Isanti 82, Anoka 77
Canby 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63
Dawson-Boyd 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70
East Ridge 79, Mounds View 54
Ely 59, Hill City 43
Exploration 56, Prairie Seeds Academy 14
Fertile-Beltrami 95, Crookston 69
Fridley 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 45
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60, Nicollet 44
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 89, Roseau 73
Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Adrian/Ellsworth 47
Hope Academy 70, United Christian 61
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 88, Madelia 55
Kaleidoscope Charter 54, St. John’s Prep 49
Kelliher/Northome 73, Lake of the Woods 68
Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Hancock 54
Lakeview 62, Luverne 46
Lincoln International 43, Hmong Academy 39
MACCRAY 92, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 55
Maple Grove 61, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58
Melrose 69, Minnewaska 51
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41
Moorhead 65, Bemidji 50
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Montevideo 55
New Life Academy 99, North Lakes Academy 47
Paynesville 97, Maple Lake 22
Pequot Lakes 59, Detroit Lakes 43
Red Rock Central 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51
Richfield 99, Brooklyn Center 77
Rocori 75, Becker 53
Sauk Centre 79, Holdingford 54
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 17
Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 63
Springfield 64, Mankato Loyola 43
St. Croix Lutheran 74, Nova Classical Academy 26
St. James Area 70, Edgerton 53
St. Paul Harding 90, Community of Peace 55
St. Paul Highland Park 78, Washington Tech 46
Ubah Medical Academy 66, High School for Recording Arts 63
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Murray County Central 39
White Bear Lake 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 55
Willmar 73, St. Cloud Apollo 55
Win-E-Mac 74, Red Lake County 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Hutchinson, ccd.
Mounds Park Academy vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.
