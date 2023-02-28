AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Pelican Rapids 69

Alexandria 82, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

Andover 85, Centennial 59

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 82, Brandon-Evansville 60

Border West 79, Underwood 55

Braham 93, Floodwood 81

Breck 69, Mound Westonka 41

Cambridge-Isanti 82, Anoka 77

Canby 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63

Dawson-Boyd 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 70

East Ridge 79, Mounds View 54

Ely 59, Hill City 43

Exploration 56, Prairie Seeds Academy 14

Fertile-Beltrami 95, Crookston 69

Fridley 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 45

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60, Nicollet 44

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 89, Roseau 73

Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Adrian/Ellsworth 47

Hope Academy 70, United Christian 61

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 88, Madelia 55

Kaleidoscope Charter 54, St. John’s Prep 49

Kelliher/Northome 73, Lake of the Woods 68

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Hancock 54

Lakeview 62, Luverne 46

Lincoln International 43, Hmong Academy 39

MACCRAY 92, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 55

Maple Grove 61, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58

Melrose 69, Minnewaska 51

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41

Moorhead 65, Bemidji 50

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 67, Montevideo 55

New Life Academy 99, North Lakes Academy 47

Paynesville 97, Maple Lake 22

Pequot Lakes 59, Detroit Lakes 43

    • Red Rock Central 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51

    Richfield 99, Brooklyn Center 77

    Rocori 75, Becker 53

    Sauk Centre 79, Holdingford 54

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 17

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 63

    Springfield 64, Mankato Loyola 43

    St. Croix Lutheran 74, Nova Classical Academy 26

    St. James Area 70, Edgerton 53

    St. Paul Harding 90, Community of Peace 55

    St. Paul Highland Park 78, Washington Tech 46

    Ubah Medical Academy 66, High School for Recording Arts 63

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Murray County Central 39

    White Bear Lake 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 55

    Willmar 73, St. Cloud Apollo 55

    Win-E-Mac 74, Red Lake County 58

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alexandria vs. Hutchinson, ccd.

    Mounds Park Academy vs. Liberty Classical, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

