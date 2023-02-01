AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chapmanville 60, Wyoming East 47

East Hardy 94, Harman 50

Frankfort 55, Moorefield 49

George Washington 65, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62

Greenbrier East 66, Woodrow Wilson 53

Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 51

Madonna 53, Cameron 50

Oak Hill 61, Riverside 38

PikeView 74, Midland Trail 71

Poca 53, Ravenswood 39

Shady Spring 96, Bluefield 65

South Charleston 44, Capital 41

Spring Mills 57, Washington 35

Spring Valley 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 45

St. Albans 62, Ripley 60

St. Clairsville, Ohio 79, John Marshall 62

Valley Wetzel 75, Hundred 51

Weir 53, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport, ppd.

Cabell Midland vs. S. Point, Ohio, ccd.

Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

