Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chapmanville 60, Wyoming East 47
East Hardy 94, Harman 50
Frankfort 55, Moorefield 49
George Washington 65, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62
Greenbrier East 66, Woodrow Wilson 53
Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 51
Madonna 53, Cameron 50
Oak Hill 61, Riverside 38
PikeView 74, Midland Trail 71
Poca 53, Ravenswood 39
Shady Spring 96, Bluefield 65
South Charleston 44, Capital 41
Spring Mills 57, Washington 35
Spring Valley 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 45
St. Albans 62, Ripley 60
St. Clairsville, Ohio 79, John Marshall 62
Valley Wetzel 75, Hundred 51
Weir 53, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Bridgeport, ppd.
Cabell Midland vs. S. Point, Ohio, ccd.
Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd. to Feb 1st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/