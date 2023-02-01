AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 88, NCEUH 55

Adrian/Ellsworth 77, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66

Albany 68, Foley 36

Alexandria 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39

Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38

Austin 75, Mankato West 67

BOLD 94, Benson 67

Barnesville 71, Menahga 45

Barnum 68, Ogilvie 40

Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56

Becker 92, Monticello 57

Blackduck 75, East Grand Forks 61

Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66

Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59

Border West 75, Parkers Prairie 68

Braham 90, Wrenshall 66

Brainerd 100, Willmar 69

Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54

Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74

Byron 71, Cannon Falls 66

Cambridge-Isanti 93, Chisago Lakes 68

Canby 68, Yellow Medicine East 48

Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44

Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67

Cherry 85, Chisholm 53

Concordia Academy 89, Nova Classical Academy 41

Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57

Dawson-Boyd 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 34

DeLaSalle 80, Robbinsdale Cooper 53

Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59

Duluth Denfeld 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 64

Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26

East Central 59, Pine City 54

Eastview 76, Farmington 75

Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66

Ely 79, Greenway 45

    • Esko 72, Hermantown 67

    Fergus Falls 72, St. Cloud Apollo 44

    Fertile-Beltrami 95, Bagley 33

    Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51

    Floodwood 75, Cook County 61

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe 88, Carlton 74

    Fosston 64, Park Christian 47

    Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44

    Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35

    Hayfield 60, Triton 52

    Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81

    Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51

    Hope Academy 92, St. John’s Prep 74

    Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48

    Kenyon-Wanamingo 76, Blooming Prairie 47

    La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47

    La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48

    Lac qui Parle Valley 92, Renville County West 72

    Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40

    Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 55

    Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45

    Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54

    Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Mayer Lutheran 65

    Little Falls 85, Zimmerman 77

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37

    Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60

    Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51

    Maranatha Christian 85, St. Paul Como Park 40

    Marshall 67, Fairmont 49

    Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43

    Minnetonka 79, St. Michael-Albertville 63

    Montevideo 70, Minnewaska 47

    Mora 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48

    Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38

    New Life Academy 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55

    New London-Spicer 62, Watertown-Mayer 60

    New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53

    North Branch 63, St. Francis 58

    North St. Paul 69, Simley 54

    Northland 65, McGregor 34

    Osakis 68, Holdingford 44

    PACT Charter 50, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 44

    Park (Cottage Grove) 83, St. Paul Highland Park 67

    Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

    Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41

    Pillager 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 42

    Princeton 95, Big Lake 87

    Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87

    Richfield 71, Fridley 69

    Rochester Century 83, Albert Lea 54

    Rochester Mayo 46, Rochester John Marshall 37

    Rock Ridge 70, Grand Rapids 51

    Rockford 39, Litchfield 36

    Rocori 66, Sartell-St. Stephen 58

    Roseville 67, Minneapolis Southwest 45

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Lakeview 65

    Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63

    Schaeffer Academy 85, Glenville-Emmons 61

    Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49

    Sleepy Eye 62, Wabasso 45

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 68

    South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40

    South St. Paul 78, Two Rivers 71

    Southland 53, Lanesboro 43

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 74, Providence Academy 52

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Edgerton 30

    Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 70

    Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24

    St. Agnes 55, Trinity 32

    St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74

    St. Croix Prep 61, St. Croix Lutheran 58

    St. Thomas Academy 70, Hill-Murray 54

    Swanville 69, Verndale 40

    Thief River Falls 89, Crookston 43

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62, Minneota 58

    Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 35

    Underwood 80, Rothsay 59

    United South Central 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

    Warroad 65, Lake of the Woods 64

    Waseca 82, Belle Plaine 69

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 82, Medford 62

    Wayzata 65, East Ridge 64

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Red Rock Central 41

    Win-E-Mac 82, Climax/Fisher 62

    Windom 107, St. James Area 83

    Worthington 90, Jackson County Central 57

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Winona Cotter 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

