Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 88, NCEUH 55
Adrian/Ellsworth 77, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66
Albany 68, Foley 36
Alexandria 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 39
Annandale 39, Dassel-Cokato 38
Austin 75, Mankato West 67
BOLD 94, Benson 67
Barnesville 71, Menahga 45
Barnum 68, Ogilvie 40
Battle Lake 78, Hancock 56
Becker 92, Monticello 57
Blackduck 75, East Grand Forks 61
Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 66
Blue Earth Area 79, St. Peter 59
Border West 75, Parkers Prairie 68
Braham 90, Wrenshall 66
Brainerd 100, Willmar 69
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Brandon-Evansville 54
Buffalo 60, Hopkins 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 84, New Ulm Cathedral 74
Byron 71, Cannon Falls 66
Cambridge-Isanti 93, Chisago Lakes 68
Canby 68, Yellow Medicine East 48
Central Minnesota Christian 87, MACCRAY 44
Chanhassen 88, New Prague 67
Cherry 85, Chisholm 53
Concordia Academy 89, Nova Classical Academy 41
Crosby-Ironton 65, Park Rapids 57
Dawson-Boyd 71, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 34
DeLaSalle 80, Robbinsdale Cooper 53
Detroit Lakes 78, Aitkin 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 84, Frazee 59
Duluth Denfeld 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 64
Duluth East 58, Superior, Wis. 26
East Central 59, Pine City 54
Eastview 76, Farmington 75
Edina 73, Eden Prairie 66
Ely 79, Greenway 45
Esko 72, Hermantown 67
Fergus Falls 72, St. Cloud Apollo 44
Fertile-Beltrami 95, Bagley 33
Fillmore Central 82, Mabel-Canton 51
Floodwood 75, Cook County 61
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 88, Carlton 74
Fosston 64, Park Christian 47
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 44
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35
Hayfield 60, Triton 52
Higher 92, Parnassus Prep 81
Holy Family Catholic 88, Mound Westonka 51
Hope Academy 92, St. John’s Prep 74
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48
Kenyon-Wanamingo 76, Blooming Prairie 47
La Crescent 58, Lewiston-Altura 47
La Crosse Central, Wis. 80, Caledonia 48
Lac qui Parle Valley 92, Renville County West 72
Lake City 61, Rochester Lourdes 40
Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 55
Lakeville South 65, Eagan 45
Legacy Christian 82, West Lutheran 54
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Mayer Lutheran 65
Little Falls 85, Zimmerman 77
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 74, Kingsland 37
Mahnomen/Waubun 76, Lake Park-Audubon 60
Mahtomedi 84, Tartan 51
Maranatha Christian 85, St. Paul Como Park 40
Marshall 67, Fairmont 49
Martin County West 61, Luverne 56, OT
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43
Minnetonka 79, St. Michael-Albertville 63
Montevideo 70, Minnewaska 47
Mora 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Melrose 49
Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, International Falls 48
Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 38
New Life Academy 82, Cristo Rey Jesuit 55
New London-Spicer 62, Watertown-Mayer 60
New Ulm 89, Tri-City United 53
North Branch 63, St. Francis 58
North St. Paul 69, Simley 54
Northland 65, McGregor 34
Osakis 68, Holdingford 44
PACT Charter 50, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 44
Park (Cottage Grove) 83, St. Paul Highland Park 67
Pelican Rapids 69, Wadena-Deer Creek 36
Pequot Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 41
Pillager 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 42
Princeton 95, Big Lake 87
Red Lake 97, Clearbrook-Gonvick 87
Richfield 71, Fridley 69
Rochester Century 83, Albert Lea 54
Rochester Mayo 46, Rochester John Marshall 37
Rock Ridge 70, Grand Rapids 51
Rockford 39, Litchfield 36
Rocori 66, Sartell-St. Stephen 58
Roseville 67, Minneapolis Southwest 45
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Lakeview 65
Sauk Centre 66, Royalton 63
Schaeffer Academy 85, Glenville-Emmons 61
Shakopee 74, Apple Valley 49
Sleepy Eye 62, Wabasso 45
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 68
South Ridge 65, Bigfork 40
South St. Paul 78, Two Rivers 71
Southland 53, Lanesboro 43
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 74, Providence Academy 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Edgerton 30
Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 70
Spring Grove 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 24
St. Agnes 55, Trinity 32
St. Anthony 89, Columbia Heights 74
St. Croix Prep 61, St. Croix Lutheran 58
St. Thomas Academy 70, Hill-Murray 54
Swanville 69, Verndale 40
Thief River Falls 89, Crookston 43
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62, Minneota 58
Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 35
Underwood 80, Rothsay 59
United South Central 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Warroad 65, Lake of the Woods 64
Waseca 82, Belle Plaine 69
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 82, Medford 62
Wayzata 65, East Ridge 64
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 57, Red Rock Central 41
Win-E-Mac 82, Climax/Fisher 62
Windom 107, St. James Area 83
Worthington 90, Jackson County Central 57
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Winona Cotter 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/