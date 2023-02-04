Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 80, Elliott Co. 59
Bethlehem 85, Newport Central Catholic 77
Carroll Co. 59, Villa Madonna 56
Central Hardin 69, Lou. Atherton 63
Cumberland Co. 82, Somerset Christian 81, OT
Daviess Co. 65, Ev. Day, Ind. 60
Dayton 61, Thomas Nelson 59
Fleming Co. 74, St. Patrick 34
Frederick Fraize 53, Lou. Valley 40
Grant Co. 61, Great Crossing 55
Harlan 110, Clay Co. 78
Hazard 66, Owsley Co. 33
Hickman Co. 65, Dawson Springs 59
IHS 53, Boone Co. 51
Jenkins 73, KACHEA, Tenn. 36
Leslie Co. 76, Lee Co. 69
Lex. Christian 68, Mercer Co. 65
Lex. Henry Clay 72, East Jessamine 61
Madison Shawe, Ind. 49, Foundation Christian 40
McLean Co. 61, Foundation Christian 27
North Bullitt 72, Model 62
Raceland 64, Nicholas Co. 58
West Jessamine 59, Lou. Moore 54
Whitley Co. def. Wellspring Homeschool, forfeit
Williamstown 62, Lex. Sayre 58
Hatfield & McCoy Shootout=
Poca, W.Va. 65, Martin County 46
South Charleston, W.Va. 52, Johnson Central 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/