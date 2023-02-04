AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 80, Elliott Co. 59

Bethlehem 85, Newport Central Catholic 77

Carroll Co. 59, Villa Madonna 56

Central Hardin 69, Lou. Atherton 63

Cumberland Co. 82, Somerset Christian 81, OT

Daviess Co. 65, Ev. Day, Ind. 60

Dayton 61, Thomas Nelson 59

Fleming Co. 74, St. Patrick 34

Frederick Fraize 53, Lou. Valley 40

Grant Co. 61, Great Crossing 55

Harlan 110, Clay Co. 78

Hazard 66, Owsley Co. 33

Hickman Co. 65, Dawson Springs 59

IHS 53, Boone Co. 51

Jenkins 73, KACHEA, Tenn. 36

Leslie Co. 76, Lee Co. 69

Lex. Christian 68, Mercer Co. 65

Lex. Henry Clay 72, East Jessamine 61

Madison Shawe, Ind. 49, Foundation Christian 40

McLean Co. 61, Foundation Christian 27

North Bullitt 72, Model 62

Raceland 64, Nicholas Co. 58

West Jessamine 59, Lou. Moore 54

Whitley Co. def. Wellspring Homeschool, forfeit

Williamstown 62, Lex. Sayre 58

Hatfield & McCoy Shootout=

Poca, W.Va. 65, Martin County 46

South Charleston, W.Va. 52, Johnson Central 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.