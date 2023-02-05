Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 68, Peck 21
Brimley 63, Carney-Nadeau 47
Communication And Media Arts 49, Detroit Pershing 41
Edison PSA 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58
Flint Hamady 39, Detroit King 20
Kent City 59, Brethren 25
Niles Brandywine 64, Colon 30
Ovid-Elsie 59, Mackinaw City 55
Waldron 39, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 28
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 59, Sand Creek 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.
