March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class AA=
Billings West 62, Missoula Big Sky 34
Bozeman 77, Butte 63
Kalispell Glacier 65, Billings Skyview 48
Missoula Hellgate 63, Gallatin 57
Class A=
Butte Central 53, Columbia Falls 44
Dillon 57, Glendive 46
Frenchtown 52, Billings Central 41
Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Hamilton 44
Class B=
Bigfork 55, Red Lodge 48
Malta 68, Lame Deer 49
Missoula Loyola 83, Lodge Grass 56
Wolf Point 65, Columbus 62
Class C=
Belt 53, Fairview 43
Big Sandy 60, Lustre Christian 47
Broadus 68, Lone Peak 38
Manhattan Christian 54, Broadview-Lavina 45
