Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class AA=

Billings West 62, Missoula Big Sky 34

Bozeman 77, Butte 63

Kalispell Glacier 65, Billings Skyview 48

Missoula Hellgate 63, Gallatin 57

Class A=

Butte Central 53, Columbia Falls 44

Dillon 57, Glendive 46

Frenchtown 52, Billings Central 41

Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Hamilton 44

Class B=

Bigfork 55, Red Lodge 48

Malta 68, Lame Deer 49

Missoula Loyola 83, Lodge Grass 56

Wolf Point 65, Columbus 62

Class C=

Belt 53, Fairview 43

Big Sandy 60, Lustre Christian 47

Broadus 68, Lone Peak 38

Manhattan Christian 54, Broadview-Lavina 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

