Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Championship=

Class 5A East=

Sub-State 1=

Highland Park 80, St. James Academy 52

Sub-State 2=

BV Southwest 74, DeSoto 64

Sub-State 3=

Basehor-Linwood 67, KC Sumner 63

Sub-State 4=

Pittsburg 53, Shawnee Heights 52

Class 5A West=

Sub-State 1=

Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Hays 46

Sub-State 2=

Hutchinson 66, Topeka West 38

Sub-State 3=

Andover 55, Emporia 29

Sub-State 4=

Maize South 53, Andover Central 49

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Wellsville 40, Anderson County 25

Eureka=

Wichita Collegiate 64, Humboldt 32

Girard=

Galena 50, Columbus 35

Lakin=

Colby 50, Goodland 37

Lyons=

Hesston 47, Haven 41

Marysville=

Marysville 53, Nemaha Central 35

Russell=

Southeast Saline 56, Beloit 42

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Wichita Independent 56, Belle Plaine 48

Ellis=

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Hoxie 36

Erie=

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Central Heights 52

Hillsboro=

Bennington 52, Salina Sacred Heart 50

Horton=

Horton 57, Riverside 35

St. Marys=

St. Mary’s 66, Lyndon 63, OT

Sterling=

Moundridge 60, Sterling 45

Syracuse=

Medicine Lodge 46, Meade 41

Class 1A Div I=

Goessel=

Elyria Christian 49, Canton-Galva 45

Kinsley=

South Gray 51, Hodgeman County 39

Little River=

Macksville 59, Little River 47

Onaga=

Centralia 46, Burlingame 45

Oswego=

Olpe 57, Crest 39

Oxford=

    • Wichita Classical 48, Norwich 42

    Quinter=

    La Crosse 59, Quinter 57

    Washington County=

    Clifton-Clyde 59, BV Randolph 40

    Class 1A Div II=

    Axtell=

    Axtell 56, Hanover 52

    Burrton=

    Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 53, Hutchinson Central Christian 44

    Deerfield=

    Bucklin 79, Deerfield 34

    South Barber=

    South Central 50, Cunningham 49

    Tescott=

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 65, Northern Valley 50

    Waverly=

    Lebo 60, Waverly 48

    Western Plains=

    Stafford 49, Pawnee Heights 42

    Wheatland/Grinnell=

    Greeley County 54, Dighton 36

