Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Championship=
Class 5A East=
Sub-State 1=
Highland Park 80, St. James Academy 52
Sub-State 2=
BV Southwest 74, DeSoto 64
Sub-State 3=
Basehor-Linwood 67, KC Sumner 63
Sub-State 4=
Pittsburg 53, Shawnee Heights 52
Class 5A West=
Sub-State 1=
Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Hays 46
Sub-State 2=
Hutchinson 66, Topeka West 38
Sub-State 3=
Andover 55, Emporia 29
Sub-State 4=
Maize South 53, Andover Central 49
Class 3A=
Anderson County=
Wellsville 40, Anderson County 25
Eureka=
Wichita Collegiate 64, Humboldt 32
Girard=
Galena 50, Columbus 35
Lakin=
Colby 50, Goodland 37
Lyons=
Hesston 47, Haven 41
Marysville=
Marysville 53, Nemaha Central 35
Russell=
Southeast Saline 56, Beloit 42
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Wichita Independent 56, Belle Plaine 48
Ellis=
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Hoxie 36
Erie=
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Central Heights 52
Hillsboro=
Bennington 52, Salina Sacred Heart 50
Horton=
Horton 57, Riverside 35
St. Marys=
St. Mary’s 66, Lyndon 63, OT
Sterling=
Moundridge 60, Sterling 45
Syracuse=
Medicine Lodge 46, Meade 41
Class 1A Div I=
Goessel=
Elyria Christian 49, Canton-Galva 45
Kinsley=
South Gray 51, Hodgeman County 39
Little River=
Macksville 59, Little River 47
Onaga=
Centralia 46, Burlingame 45
Oswego=
Olpe 57, Crest 39
Oxford=
Wichita Classical 48, Norwich 42
Quinter=
La Crosse 59, Quinter 57
Washington County=
Clifton-Clyde 59, BV Randolph 40
Class 1A Div II=
Axtell=
Axtell 56, Hanover 52
Burrton=
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 53, Hutchinson Central Christian 44
Deerfield=
Bucklin 79, Deerfield 34
South Barber=
South Central 50, Cunningham 49
Tescott=
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 65, Northern Valley 50
Waverly=
Lebo 60, Waverly 48
Western Plains=
Stafford 49, Pawnee Heights 42
Wheatland/Grinnell=
Greeley County 54, Dighton 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/