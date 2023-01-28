AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Bismarck 77, Watford City 39

    Bottineau 54, Nedrose 37

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 43, Kindred 40

    Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, Killdeer 42

    Hatton-Northwood 71, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 27

    Kidder County 72, Harvey-Wells County 30

    Lisbon 54, Ellendale 39

    Maple River 62, Glen Ullin-Hebron 60

    May-Port CG 79, Northern Cass 73

    New England 53, Standing Rock 47

    North Prairie 51, North Border 39

    Our Redeemer’s 69, Tioga 47

    Park River-Fordville/Lankin 56, Larimore 40

    Shiloh 61, Rugby 54

    Washburn 73, Velva 61

    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42, Britton-Hecla, S.D. 35

    Berthold Bomber Shootout=

    Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 59, Trenton 37

    North Shore 40, Dunseith 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

