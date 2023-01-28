Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 77, Watford City 39
Bottineau 54, Nedrose 37
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 43, Kindred 40
Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, Killdeer 42
Hatton-Northwood 71, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 27
Kidder County 72, Harvey-Wells County 30
Lisbon 54, Ellendale 39
Maple River 62, Glen Ullin-Hebron 60
May-Port CG 79, Northern Cass 73
New England 53, Standing Rock 47
North Prairie 51, North Border 39
Our Redeemer’s 69, Tioga 47
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 56, Larimore 40
Shiloh 61, Rugby 54
Washburn 73, Velva 61
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 42, Britton-Hecla, S.D. 35
Berthold Bomber Shootout=
Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 59, Trenton 37
North Shore 40, Dunseith 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/